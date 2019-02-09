NIPSCO V.P. of Communications to address Chamber luncheon

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Monthly General Membership Luncheon on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Administration Building, 2nd Floor, One Stadium Plaza, Gary.

The guest speaker is the vice president of Communications and External Affairs at NIPSCO. In this role Montague is responsible for NIPSCO’s marketing, economic development, charitable contributions and its municipal and media relations. She will share NIPSCO’s continuing strategies and goals for the business community in Northwest Indiana.

The 12:00 p.m., meeting/luncheon is open to the public. The cost to attend is $20 per person. For reservations contact the Chamber office at (219) 885-7404 to reserve your seat(s) or table(s). The doors open at 11:00 a.m. with a networking meet and greet.