NIPSCO V.P. of Communications to address Chamber luncheon

February 9, 2019 leslie Business, Chicago Crusader, Community 0
Jennifer V. Montague, Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, NIPSCO
Jennifer V. Montague, Vice President of Communications and External Affairs, NIPSCO

By The Chicago Crusader

The Gary Chamber of Commerce will hold its next Monthly General Membership Luncheon on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Gary SouthShore RailCats Administration Building, 2nd Floor, One Stadium Plaza, Gary.

The guest speaker is the vice president of Communications and External Affairs at NIPSCO. In this role Montague is responsible for NIPSCO’s marketing, economic development, charitable contributions and its municipal and media relations. She will share NIPSCO’s continuing strategies and goals for the business community in Northwest Indiana.

The 12:00 p.m., meeting/luncheon is open to the public. The cost to attend is $20 per person. For reservations contact the Chamber office at (219) 885-7404 to reserve your seat(s) or table(s). The doors open at 11:00 a.m. with a networking meet and greet.

Advertisements

Related Articles

National

CPS Exec Says Can’t Offer Hunger Strikers a Dyett Decision Yet

August 29, 2015 Reporter II National 0

John Byrne and Juan Perez Jr., THE CHICAGO TRIBUNE   CHICAGO (The Chicago Tribune) — Hunger strike protesters trying to save a high school ratcheted up the pressure on Mayor Rahm Emanuel to meet their demands on Thursday, with supporters delivering a letter to City Hall Read More

Advertisements
FUNKADESI’S MULTICULTURAL MUSICAL style will be featured at the free Quantum Englewood South Side musical history event to be held on Saturday, September 15, at the Lindblom Academy Auditorium.
Chicago Crusader

‘Quantum Englewood’ looks back at 100 years of South Side music

September 11, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Entertainment, Music 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — The Old Town School of Folk Music (Old Town School) proudly presents “Quantum Englewood: A Journey Through 100 Years of South Side Musical History.” This presentation, composed by Ernest Dawkins  and Rahul Sharma, is a massive World Premiere performance that features hundreds of Chicago musicians and vocalists on stage. This is a free event to be held at the Lindblom Academy Auditorium, 6130 S. Wolcott Ave., on Saturday, September 15, at 8 p.m. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.