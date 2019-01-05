NFA PTECH Scholars Teach Younger Students

By Hudson Valley Press

NEWBURGH – Scholars from Newburgh Free Academy PTECH (formerly Excelsior Academy) welcomed children and adults of all ages to learn how to code during the national Hour of Code event.

The Hour of Code started as a one-hour introduction to computer science, designed to demystify “code,” to show that anybody can learn the basics, and to broaden participation in the field of computer science. It has since become a worldwide effort to celebrate computer science, starting with 1-hour coding activities but expanding to all sorts of community efforts.

Activities included coding video games and programming robots to launch objects.

