‘Next Generation Legal Summit’ motivates Orlando students
11 hours ago

Students from Jones High School in Orlando visit the law school.

By The Florida Courier

Florida A&M University (FAMU) College of Law hosted its first “Next Generation Legal Summit” on July 1 at the law school. About one dozen Jones High School students participated in the one-day summit where they explored the legal system and learned how laws are made.

In addition, participants were exposed to the various careers within the legal field. They also gained in-depth information on knowing their rights and how to effectively face tough situations.

“The Next Generation Legal Summit” also consisted of a mock trial where students practiced courtroom roles, critical thinking, writing and communications skills.

“FAMU Law believes in giving back to the community by motivating local students to achieve their full potential,” said FAMU Law Interim Dean Nicky Boothe Perry. “Spending the day around FAMU Law professors and administrators, touring the campus, and learning the law school’s history are all important parts of the students’ career growth and development.”

For more information about the FAMU College of Law, visit law.famu.edu.

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier

