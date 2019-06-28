New Sylvan Terrace Park Is Cause To Celebrate!

By The Savannah Tribune

The City of Savannah held an official opening for Sylvan Terrace Park this morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

More than 40 community members and city staff gathered to celebrate the opening of the park. Many attendees were using the track and exercise stations before the event began.

The approximately one acre park has a 1/6 mile rubberized exercise track, park benches, and five exercise stations.

“We celebrate the opening of the Sylvan Terrace Park, a park that promotes health and well-being for our citizens to come and enjoy the fabulous 5th district,” said District 5 Alderwoman Dr. Estella Shabazz. “These improvements were made possible by SPLOST funds.”

Other neighborhood improvements in the Sylvan Terrace neighborhood included a new brick neighborhood sign on the intersection of Bull Street and Monterey Avenue and twenty-five lighted bollards to line Montgomery Street at the intersection of Staley Avenue.

The opening of Sylvan Terrace Park aligns with the priority of Neighborhood Revitalization within the Savannah Forward strategic plan. The park was built using voter approved SPLOST funds.

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, State Representative Craig Gordon, and Sylvan Terrace Neighborhood Association President Lynne Hill.

This article originally appeared in The Savannah Tribune.