New Scholars Program To Open Top College Doors

By The Chicago Crusader

Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy, a CPS selective enrollment high school in Chicago’s Pullman neighborhood, announced recently it will partner with the Schuler Scholar Program (schulerprogram.org), a Chicago-area non-profit dedicated to helping first generation, low income, and underrepresented students prepare to gain admission to and succeed at highly selective colleges.

Starting this fall, students at Brooks Academy will find a highly supportive, on-site program ready to help open doors to top private colleges around the U.S., at no cost to the school, participating students or families.

Dedicated classroom and meeting space for the Schuler Scholar Program was created inside Brooks Academy to welcome the student on the first day of school.

There, students selected for the program will soon engage in a variety of academic, personal and college preparatory programs. The new center is be staffed by a full-time Schuler School Director who is dedicated to ensure Brooks Academy Schuler Scholars receive the support they need.

“Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy is ranked as one of the top ten public schools in Chicago. Ninety-nine percent of their seniors graduate each year. These accomplishments are a testament to the leadership of Principal Shannae Jackson and her team at Brooks Academy,” said Jason Patenaude, Executive Director and COO, Schuler Scholar Program.

“Clearly, students at Brooks are dedicated high achievers and meet the standards of excellence the Schuler Scholar Program desires to support. We are confident this new partnership will open many doors for students at Brooks Academy and prepare these gifted students for their post-high school academic pursuits for years to come.”

“We are excited about this partnership with Schuler Scholar Program,” responded Principal Jackson. “Schuler will help to provide our students with access to highly selective colleges and additional support to successfully achieve their post-secondary goals.”

With the announcement, Brooks became the fourth Chicago public high school to partner with the Schuler Scholar Program, and the 13th partner school in all of Chicagoland. The program will begin recruitment efforts this fall to select the first Brooks class of the Schuler Scholar Program. In total, as many as 20 students will be selected by Spring 2019.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader.