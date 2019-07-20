fbpx
New Mixed Media Art Exhibition
Media

OAKLAND POST — From now through Sept. 30, a new mixed media art show is donning the walls of the Linda Lee Calvan Drake Gallery at El Sol Restaurant, 101 Park Place in Point Richmond.

Published

9 hours ago

on

The works of six members from the Arts of Point Richmond Exhibition Committee are featured at El Sol Restaurant. (Photo courtesy of the Arts of Point Richmond).

By Oakland Post

El Sol Restaurant is not just about good food and vibes. But also good local art.

What else would you expect from a Point Richmond restau­rant?

From now through Sept. 30, a new mixed media art show is donning the walls of the Linda Lee Calvan Drake Gallery at El Sol Restaurant, 101 Park Place in Point Richmond.

The exhibition features the works of six members from the Arts of Point Richmond Exhibition Committee: Bob Colin (pho­tography), Rita Gardner (digital images), Virginia Rigney (oil painting), Sharon Taylor-Ward (photography), George Tomber­lin (iPhoneography), and John Warhus (Conte crayon and pastel).

For more information about the volunteer-run Arts of Point Richmond, visit its website or Facebook page.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post.  

