New LBCCD Facilities Director Named

By Precinct Reporter News

The Long Beach Community College District (LBCCD) has appointed Walter Johnson as the new Senior Director of Facilities Planning, Construction, and Operation.

At Long Beach City College, Johnson will lead the Facilities Department that includes campus construction and renovation, building maintenance, grounds and landscaping, custodial services, transportation, and related services of all District facilities.

Prior to his appointment with LBCCD, he served for more than four years as the Senior Building Maintenance Supervisor at Berkeley Public Library in Berkeley. He has also served more than 10 years as the Director of Planning and Construction Management at Jackson State University in Mississippi. Throughout his 28-year career, Johnson has managed more than $800 million dollars in facilities and construction projects.

Johnson obtained his associate degree in Business Administration from Coahoma Junior College, and a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and Management from Jackson State University.

This article originally appeared in the Precinct Reporter Group News.