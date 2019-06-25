fbpx
Connect with us

Black History Defender News Network In Memoriam

New law allows Fort Bend County to operate and maintain historic cemetery
Advertisement

Black History Film Houston Forward Times

Emanuel, Produced by Stephen Curry and Viola Davis, Debuts on the 4th Anniversary of the Charleston, SC, Shooting

Black History Charleston Chronicle Military

HSBC Bank Contributes $50,000 to Nation’s First Monument Honoring African American Veterans Memorial

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Crime Entertainment Featured Film Lauren Victoria Burke Movies National News NNPA Newswire

Ava DuVernay’s “When They See Us” Wins Mass Attention for Focus on Falsely Accused Central Park Five

Black History Charleston Chronicle racism

College of Charleston African American Studies Professor Explains History of Juneteenth

Black History Economy Washington Informer

Congress Mulls Issue of Reparations on Juneteenth

Art Black History Michigan Chronicle

Dabls MBAD African Bead Museum New Gallery and Community Space Opening

Black History racism Rollingout.com

Ta-Nehisi Coates destroys Mitch McConnell over slave reparations debate

African American News & Issues Black History

The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection – One Of The Most Comprehensive Collections Of African-american Art And History Outside The Smithsonian – Coming This Fall To The African American Museum, Dallas

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Derrick Johnson Featured Government NAACP National News NNPA Newswire Op-Ed Politics

OP-ED: On Juneteenth we must remember our fight for freedom continues

Black History

New law allows Fort Bend County to operate and maintain historic cemetery

DEFENDER NEWS NETWORK — There was a significant new development in the historic case of the Sugar Land 95. At a news conference Monday, Fort Bend County and school district officials celebrating a new law that allows the county to operate and maintain a cemetery.

Published

10 hours ago

on

By Defender News Service

There was a significant new development in the historic case of the Sugar Land 95.

At a news conference Monday, Fort Bend County and school district officials celebrating a new law that allows the county to operate and maintain a cemetery.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law last week. Sixteen months ago, while the Forts Bend ISD was building a new technology center, backhoe operators unearthed human remains.

Eventually, 95 sets of bones were discovered the century-old unmarked cemetery.

It’s believed the remains belonged to black prisoners – among them former slaves – who were forced to do hard labor for plantations and railroad companies, so the state could make a profit.

The county and school district are now making plans to reinter the remains, exactly where they were found.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: