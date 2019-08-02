fbpx
New British Leader’s Disturbing Remarks Recalled by African Media

African media greeted the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, by recalling some of particularly cringe-worthy remarks made during his formative years in politics. The new Conservative Party leader has a history of gaffes involving Kenya and Africa, having once attacked Barack Obama saying the "part-Kenyan president" had an "ancestral dislike of the British Empire" after he removed a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office.

Published

8 hours ago

on

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by: Global Information Network)

 

By Global Information Network

African media greeted the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, by recalling some of particularly cringe-worthy remarks made during his formative years in politics.

The new Conservative Party leader has a history of gaffes involving Kenya and Africa, having once attacked Barack Obama saying the “part-Kenyan president” had an “ancestral dislike of the British Empire” after he removed a bust of Winston Churchill from the Oval Office.

On another occasion he referred to black people as “piccaninnies” and talked about “watermelon smiles”.

The South African online publication dug up this remark by the new leader: “The Queen has come to love the Commonwealth of Africa, partly because it supplies her with regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies.”

He continued: “The best fate for Africa would be if the old colonial powers, or their citizens, scrambled once again in her direction; on the understanding that this time they will not be asked to feel guilty.”

His tour to the Cape Flats produced these remembrances: “Of the hordes of unwashed kids who came out to compete for our presents – badges and trinkets – hardly any seemed fluent in English. A nice one-eyed woman called Mary took us in to see her flat, and though her linoleum floor shone with mopping, she had almost none of the amenities that are taken for granted by the poorest families in modern Britain.”

In 2002, Johnson, who was a member of the British parliament at the time, wrote about the continent: “Africa is a mess, but we can’t blame colonialism. It is just not convincing, 40 years on, to blame Africa’s problems on the arbitrary boundary making of the men in sola topis (pith helmets).”

“The continent may be a blot, but it is not a blot upon our conscience. The problem is not that we were once in charge, but that we are not in charge anymore.”

Later, while on the campaign trail for the London Mayor elections in 2008, he backtracked on the comments reminding British voters that he “loathed and despised” racism. “I do feel very sad that people have been so offended by these words and I’m sorry that I’ve caused this offense,” he was quoted to say.

Most recently, Boris visited Africa as leader of UK foreign policy. He visited The Gambia at the height of the Jammeh political crisis, he was in Ghana and also in Libya.

Since his election, some African leaders have given him some slack over his previous remarks.

“Warm congratulations to Boris Johnson on his decisive election as the leader of the Conservatives and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a tweet. “Best wishes for his success, and I look forward to working with him to strengthen the already strong ties between our two countries.”

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Health

Unexpected Struggles in the Fight Against Ebola

The battle to knock out the Ebola virus should have its eyes on the goal. Instead, politics and a divisive struggle between two drug makers has interfered. A key health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has resigned in protest. In his resignation letter, Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga condemned President Felix Tshisekedi 's takeover of the country's Ebola response, removing him as head of the Ebola response team.

Published

9 hours ago

on

August 2, 2019

By

Photo by: Global Information Network

By Global Information Network

The battle to knock out the Ebola virus should have its eyes on the goal. Instead, politics and a divisive struggle between two drug makers has interfered. A key health minister in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has resigned in protest.

In his resignation letter, Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga condemned President Felix Tshisekedi ‘s takeover of the country’s Ebola response, removing him as head of the Ebola response team.

He also criticized what he described as outside pressure to roll out a second experimental Ebola vaccine.

Oly Ilunga Kalenga  defended the work of his ministry, saying it had communicated daily on the situation in the ongoing outbreak “to reassure and show the world that the country is managing this epidemic.”

But on Saturday, Tshisekedi’s administration announced that direct supervision of the Ebola response was being placed with a team of experts under the direction of Jean Jacques Muyembe Tamfum, director-general of the DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research (NIBR) and a microbiologist at the University of Kinshasa’s medical school. Tamfum has studied Ebola and responded to outbreaks for more than 40 years.

The change in leadership came days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Ebola outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. “There is no sign of this epidemic slowing down. We therefore welcome the DRC President’s bold decision to change strategy and bring the Ebola response under his direct supervision,” Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said in a statement.

Since August 2018, the DRC has recorded more than 2,500 cases of Ebola and, among them, more than 1,700 deaths.

In his resignation letter, Kalenga attacked efforts to launch trials of an experimental vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) in the country. A Merck & Co. vaccine is already in use there.

Groups backing the use of the J&J vaccine include the Wellcome Trust, Doctors Without Borders, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), WHO, J&J, and NIBR.

But there are important differences from Merck’s vaccine that have to be taken into account, he said. Made from a live, replicating virus, Merck’s vaccine mounts protection against Ebola in about 10 days. While the J&J immunization appears to raise the body’s defenses for the long-term, it’s administered in two shots, about two months apart.

“We have developed a vaccine for a time of peace,” said Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer. He worked in clinics in poor African communities in Congo and elsewhere for years before coming to the company.

How much, if any, protection a person gets from the first shot before getting the second isn’t clear. Ensuring people are fully vaccinated with the two-shot regimen would be challenging among mobile populations, especially in people fleeing conflict, and could stoke suspicions.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Community

Civil Rights Panel: Disabled Students of Color Punished More

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says students of color with disabilities are disciplined more harshly than their peers. It urges President Donald Trump's administration to offer guidance to schools on how to comply with nondiscrimination laws when punishing students.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Classroom (Photo by: Pixabay | pexels.com)

By Sentinel News Services

The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights says students of color with disabilities are disciplined more harshly than their peers. It urges President Donald Trump’s administration to offer guidance to schools on how to comply with nondiscrimination laws when punishing students.

The administration rescinded Obama-era guidance in December, saying states and local school districts are responsible for deciding how to handle discipline.

The commission’s report says unevenly applied punishments, especially removing students from class, make it harder for students to graduate and avoid the so-called school-to-prison pipeline.

Tuesday’s report also recommends that Congress provide funding for training and to help states hire more school counselors.

The Education Department says Secretary Betsy DeVos has been encouraging local schools to “implement discipline reforms that they believe will foster improved outcomes for their students.”

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Education

Calling All Audubon Middle School Alumni

Over the years, thousands of students have attended Audubon Middle School & Gifted Magnet (AMS) and have become successful individuals.  This is a perfect time for Audubon's Alumni to reunite with their former classmates, purchase yearbooks, say thank you to their former teachers that have made an impact in their lives and celebrate alumni achievements.

Published

1 day ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

The Audubon Middle School staff includes alumni, from left, Marcus Mason, Jakesha Williams-Watson, Yolanda Vance, Alexis Flenori, Dorlisa Shumate, Kafayat Tijani, Olivia Fields, Aide Ramirez, Pamela Jones, Typhanie Willock-Bogard, Frank Vargas and Raymond Duronslet. (Cora J. Fossett/L.A. Sentinel)

By LAWT News Service

On Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Audubon Middle School and Gifted Magnet will be celebrating 90 years of educating students in the Leimert Park community and surround communities with celebrity Audubon Alumni such as Brandon Mebane (LA Chargers), Curren Price (Councilman), Arron Arnell “Bobo” Johnson (KJLH) and more. This celebration will include former Audubon Principals, Teachers and Staff members, a live DJ, a performance by Fernando Pullum, Krystal Smith-LA Limited Addition Drumline, Food Trucks, Vendors, Photobooth, Jumpers, Raffles and more. Tickets are available through Eventbrite (AMS 90th Celebration).The event will be held at Audubon Middle School located at 4120 11th Ave., Los Angeles, Ca. 90008.

Over the years, thousands of students have attended Audubon Middle School & Gifted Magnet (AMS) and have become successful individuals.  This is a perfect time for Audubon’s Alumni to reunite with their former classmates, purchase yearbooks, say thank you to their former teachers that have made an impact in their lives and celebrate alumni achievements.

Lastly, there are sponsorship opportunities for all businesses.  If you would like to make a donation to the 90th Celebration contact Audubon Middle School & Gifted Magnet.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel

Government

Congressional Black Caucus Launches Census 2020 Taskforce

The Congressional Black Caucus will launch a new taskforce that will focus on the upcoming 2020 Census and the legacy of under counting the African American community. Members of the CBC will meet with stakeholders and leading professionals to discuss the current state of play. The Caucus will also discuss the tools required for effective outreach to hard to count communities across the United States. The taskforce will be led by Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV). Below, Chairwoman Bass and members of the taskforce released the following statement:

Published

2 days ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Courtesy of U.S. Census Bureau
By Sentinel News Wire

The Congressional Black Caucus will launch a new taskforce that will focus on the upcoming 2020 Census and the legacy of under counting the African American community. Members of the CBC will meet with stakeholders and leading professionals to discuss the current state of play. The Caucus will also discuss the tools required for effective outreach to hard to count communities across the United States. The taskforce will be led by Congressman Steven Horsford (D-NV). Below, Chairwoman Bass and members of the taskforce released the following statement:

“This time around, we are facing a big question regarding how the census is going to be administered in 2020 under the Trump Administration. With the census becoming digital, can you imagine working families receiving a postcard telling them to go online to fill out their census form? Many Americans might not have access to a computer or broadband services. That is why the Black Caucus is taking the lead to begin the work now. Through this taskforce, and under Congressman Horsford’s leadership, the Black Caucus will meet with African American leaders from around the country to discuss the current state of play and the tools needed for effective outreach to hard to count communities. Our community must be counted,” said Congresswoman Karen Bass, Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

“The Constitution declares that we must count all persons in this country. The Trump administration has taken coordinated action specifically to discourage and frighten people away from participating in the 2020 census, and now we are fighting back. I am taking part in this taskforce for my constituents in Nevada. Undercounting urban communities like mine can result in an unfair distribution of congressional seats and deny communities of color, specifically Black communities, access to representation in Congress. We only get one chance every ten years to get this right. Let’s make it count,” said,” Congressman Horsford, Chair of CBC Census 2020 Taskforce.

“Vital services for each community are directly tied to Census Counts. I must act as a leader to ensure every person is counted on the 2020 Census which is why I am proud to join the CBC’s Census Task Force. We already know that Black communities are undercounted, underscored by the fact that my district, NY-09, has one of the hardest-to-count districts in America. We must empower Black communities to understand the power of filling out the Census, so each community receives access to critically-needed resources in their backyards,” said Congresswoman Yvette Clarke (NY-09).

“I am proud to join my colleagues to ensure that our census is not weaponized to silence communities of color. States like my home state of Texas would lose billions to fund essential programs and fair representation in Congress if this administration wins the fight to silence our communities–that’s why this task force is critically needed,” said Congressman Marc Veasey (TX-33).

Background

The legacy of undercounting African Americans in the census dates to the first census count in 1790.[1] During the writing of the U.S. Constitution in 1787, delegates debated over the number of seats in the House of Representatives. In 1790, a compromise between the northern and southern states resulted in a decision for enslaved Africans to be counted as three-fifths of a person for Congressional representation and taxation.

African Americans are still undercounted in the census in current times. According to the Decennial Statistics Studies Division of the Department of Commerce, in 1990 the agency estimated “a net undercount of about 4 percent for African Americans.”[2] This number was lowered to “2 percent – around 800,000 people – in the 2000 Census, but the most recent Census in 2010 showed no significant change to the black undercount, despite the net undercount being the lowest it had been in history.”[3]

Every decade the U.S. Constitution requires a census count of every resident in every household, and an accurate count is critical to the foundation of our democracy. Data gathered by the census is used to determine how many congressional seats and electoral college votes each state receives, as well as the drawing of federal, state, and local government legislative boundaries. Furthermore, this data is also used to direct over $800 billion annually in federal dollars to states and local communities that impact health care services, housing, schools, and economic development plans among other priorities.[4]

There is a perennial concern about black households getting undercounted in the census. During the last count in 2010, African Americans were undercounted by over 800,000.[5] Therefore, some African Americans may also live in communities where the political districts do not reflect their policy needs. Moreover, undercounting African Americans in the 2020 census could have real consequences because “African-American children and families are disproportionately affected by poverty and federal programs designed to alleviate the impact of poverty.”[6]  Specifically, some of the federal programs impacted by census data include:[7]

  • Head Start Program – A federal program that provides early childhood education to kids. African American children account for 29% of kids in this program for low-income families.[8]
  • Title I Grants – These grants provide federal resources to schools with high numbers of low-income children intended to help all students fulfill state academic requirements.[9]
  • Special Education Grants – Assists schools in meeting the requirements of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA). These grants are used to assist students with disabilities. In 2012-2013, approximately 15% of African American children needed IDEA resources.[10]
  • Child Care and Development Fund – This fund helps low-income parents access childcare so that they can go to work or school. African American children represented 41% of children in this program in 2015.[11]
  • SNAP – The Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) is the nation’s most extensive domestic food assistance program, serving 42.1 million individuals each month. Around 26% of African Americans received SNAP benefits in 2015.[12]
  • National School Lunch Program – This program provides free or reduced-price meals to disadvantaged students.[13]
  • Section 8 Housing Program – A federal program that subsidizes the rents of low-income individuals to secure affordable housing. African Americans comprised 45% of the recipients in this program in 2010.[14]
  • Medicaid – A joint federal-state program that finances the delivery of primary and acute medical services to a diverse low-income population. An estimated 16 million African Americans enrolled in this program in 2012.[15]
  • Pell Grants – Data is used from the census to factor Pell grants for college.
  • Highway spending – Funding for national infrastructure is apportioned according to census data.
  • Small businesses – Data from the census helps small businesses in their competitiveness.
  • Large companies – Big businesses rely on census data for hiring and demographic data.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Black History

A Fully Illustrated Edition of James’s Baldwin’s “The Fire Next Time” with Photography by Steve Schapiro

In 1963, two of James Baldwin's most influential essays were fused to form a bestselling book titled "The Fire Next Time," cementing him as a central voice in America's reckoning on race relations during the civil rights movement. Nearly 60 years later, Baldwin's words on Black resilience, White ignorance, and false social progress ring as true as ever.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Imani Sumbi

In 1963, two of James Baldwin’s most influential essays were fused to form a bestselling book titled “The Fire Next Time,” cementing him as a central voice in America’s reckoning on race relations during the civil rights movement. Nearly 60 years later, Baldwin’s words on Black resilience, White ignorance, and false social progress ring as true as ever.

Two years ago, in recognition of the continued relevance of those words, Taschen published a glossy, gorgeous new edition of “The Fire Next Time,” interspersing between its paragraphs over 100 images taken by photojournalist Steve Schapiro.

From the ashen remains of a bombed building, to a crowd of Black worshipers kneeling with Dr. King on the steps of a church, to a smiling James Baldwin attending the March on Washington, Schapiro’s photographs span not just the duration of the civil rights movement, but a great range of people and emotions associated with it. The pictures show people both well-known and unknown, and document hope and unity just as much as violence and persecution.

Like Baldwin’s writing, these photographs are both documentary and instructive, providing a clear record of a tumultuous time in American history while showing the next generation the power of imagery to effect change. The fact that Baldwin’s extraordinary essays pair so well with equally striking visuals by a White photographer proves his belief that “we, the Black and the White, deeply need each other here” in order to make America practice the ideals of freedom and equality it preaches.

The 2019 edition builds on the intimacy and emotional depth of the original with a foreword by renowned civil rights leader John Lewis, a short essay by Steve Schapiro on his experience photographing the civil rights movement, and an afterword by Baldwin’s sister Gloria Karefa-Smart. These additions illuminate the paths Baldwin and Schapiro took to become two of the most important recordkeepers of the civil rights movement and bring to their work a sense of current importance as this country continues to struggle with widespread racial inequality.

At a time when racism is less overt but no less prevalent, we would do well to learn the lessons they left behind as we take up their fight.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

Black History

COMMENTARY: Embracing the Courageous Four; Radically Reconceiving and Reconstructing America

In spite of the forked-tongue talk, doublespeak and patently racist ranting of the pretending President Trump and the White supremacist mob-like cheerleaders chanting hatred at his rallies, we must not miss the fresh, air-clearing and uplifting wind that is steadily rising and blowing our way. It is the transforming force of the voice, views and defiant struggles of the courageous four "freshmen" congresswomen: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). They come to their position anxious and impressively able to serve the people, their constituency, the vulnerable, and the larger interests of the country with rightful concern for the well-being of the world. And they will not be bullied or silenced by Trump and company, nor accept a party discipline that calls for a compromise of their principles or taking a position that diminishes and undermines their capacity to serve the people as best they can and see it.

Published

3 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Dr. Maulana Karenga (Photo by: precinctreporter.com)

By Dr. Maulana Karenga

In spite of the forked-tongue talk, doublespeak and patently racist ranting of the pretending President Trump and the White supremacist mob-like cheerleaders chanting hatred at his rallies, we must not miss the fresh, air-clearing and uplifting wind that is steadily rising and blowing our way. It is the transforming force of the voice, views and defiant struggles of the courageous four “freshmen” congresswomen: Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA); Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY); and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). They come to their position anxious and impressively able to serve the people, their constituency, the vulnerable, and the larger interests of the country with rightful concern for the well-being of the world. And they will not be bullied or silenced by Trump and company, nor accept a party discipline that calls for a compromise of their principles or taking a position that diminishes and undermines their capacity to serve the people as best they can and see it.

Trump’s attacks on these four courageous, committed, knowledgeable and defiant congresswomen of color, not only reflect his commitment to views, policies and practices that are racist, anti-people of color; xenophobic, anti-immigrant and those different; sexist, anti-women; and opportunistic, ever self-promoting and peacocking. These attacks also reflect his reactionary politics and conception of America. It is a politics of White supremacy; predatory capitalism at home and abroad; warmongering; privatization of public wealth and space; and peddling a personalized patriotism based on his astonishing ignorance, multiple insecurities and vulgar interests.

We must constantly expose, criticize and condemn the monster side of America we call Trump and his supporters and enablers, but we must not over focus on him and under focus on the rising movement to actively resist him in Congress, as represented by the initiatives of the courageous four and also in our various communities across the country. To make this mistake would be like over focusing on a devasting fire and the havoc it is wreaking and under focusing on the response and responders needed to control and extinguish it.

Audacious and defiant, these four progressive congresswomen resist and reject Trump’s attempt to impose his deformed and dishonest reactionary conception of patriotism and politics. Indeed, they cannot morally and will not politically accept Trump’s packaged and constantly peddled racist patriotic politics of vicious and varied forms of oppression: apartheid walls here and abroad; corruption and coercion; the savaging of immigrants and the abuse and separation of children from their families; anti-labor and anti-union policies; preference for the rich at the expense and injury of the poor; racial and religious restrictions and preferences; denial of climate change; and his obsessive and infantile attempt to rival and erase everything considered an Obama achievement.

Trump and his allied haters, enviers and detractors can call them names and attribute to them all kinds of social sins, but these courageous, competent and committed women of color congresswomen stand on solid moral and political ground. They are right to criticize and condemn the inhumane detention, conditions and treatment of the refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants at the border as a concentration camp, a site of mass detention, oppression, labor and sexual abuse and exploitation, degradation and death. And such camps were put in place first, not by the Nazis, but by Euro-Americans against Native Americans, whether in missions or so-called “reservations.”

Regardless of the Barnum and Bailey big top circus of smoke and mirrors, dog whistles, and lying as public policy and a way of life from the Trump camp of circled covered wagons, the real issue is what kind of America we want and are willing to struggle, strive and sacrifice for to bring into being at this critical juncture in the history of our people and this country. The struggle is over two concepts of America: whether it is a finished White product or an ongoing multicultural project. In the first version, we are to accept White dominance, defer to policies and practices negative to human life, dignity and development and be grateful to live in the house Jack, the enslaver, segregationist, capitalist and colonizer claims he built, but without rightful acknowledgement that it was built with the enslaved and exploited labor and social and political exclusion of oppressed people. The second concept of America sees it as an unfinished ongoing multicultural project in which each people and person has both the right and responsibility to speak their own special cultural truth and make their own unique contribution to how this society is radically reconceived and reconstructed in the most just and human way.

This conversation that these courageous four are compelling the country to have is a necessary one, and one that builds on and moves forward a tradition of struggle defined by our foremother, Fannie Lou Hamer, as rooted in the a moral imperative to righteously and continuously question America in thought and practice. It is a moral imperative deeply embedded in the Black Liberation tradition and other radical and progressive traditions of this country. It calls for us to question the quality, content and course of American thought and practice, and to measure it by its highest ideals and engage in corrective action where America finds itself in contradiction to these ideals. And it calls on us to even go beyond its best ideals when they are found to be in contradiction with the best of our moral sensitivities, moral reasoning, lived experience, and knowledge-producing practice.

It is right, good and necessary to raise questions about and reject a racial, religious or political protocol that demands agreement with immoral, irrational and unjust policies and practices. We are right to question corporate and big money negative influence on domestic and foreign policy and on democratic governance. It is not our obligation to demonstrate allegiance to or support of a foreign state as part of participating in American government. Nor is it wrong to question and reject any pressure to do so.

It is right to reject the claim of any country, people or person of a right to immunity from criticism and it is right to raise questions concerning the violation of human rights and international law by any country, people or person. And that includes, not only Israeli occupation of Palestine and the oppression of Palestinians; but also American, Canadian and French occupation of Haiti and oppression of the Haitian people; the Chinese oppression of the Uighurs; the Burmese oppression of the Rohingya; and the Saudi and Emirates’ criminal and indiscriminate bombing of the Yemeni people.

Other questions heretofore pushed to the side, buried in conservative, reactionary and even liberal graves of indifference, dismissal and amnesia, must be resurrected, revived and put at the center of national discourse policy and action. And we are not to be grateful or express gratitude for being conceded human rights we had at birth and just by being human. Nor are we to be grateful to self-seeking others for civil rights, freedom and justice which we won in the fire and furnace of righteous and relentless struggle.

This article originally appeared in The Los Angeles Sentinel.

