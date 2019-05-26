New art exhibitions run through June at TSU campus libraries

Both the Brown Daniel library on the TSU main campus and the library on the Avon Williams campus downtown are featuring art exhibitions you should and can see free during normal business hours for each. James Spearman is featured at the Brown-Daniel and Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is featured on the downtown campus.

James Spearman (www.jamesspearmangallery.com) describes himself as a realist enjoying arts various expressions through painting, sketching and sculpture. Born in Monticello, Georgia, Spearman was 5 years old when his family moved to Michigan. After High School he served his country in the United States Air Force. Following his honorable discharge he enrolled in Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan where in 1973, he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree specializing in Interior Architectural Design and Space Planning.

“I love life and all of its wonders, man, animal, and nature,”says Spearman. ” Focusing on the positive strengths and beauty of life I attempt to capture the inner and outer essence of each image and its relationship to its surrounding space. I prefer to focus on the positive aspect of images in my art using detailed and impressionistic styles of figurative painting.”

Spearman refined his painting skills focusing on techniques that brought life to figurative, portraits, landscapes and animals. His paintings are uplifting bringing focus to the positive and beautiful side of life. Spearman’s many exhibitions include the Museum of Science and Industry, a bronze bust of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. which is on permanent display in the Lobby of the Southfield Library, and the “The Soul of Rock” signature piece for the “Rock My Soul” touring exhibition. Spearman and his wife Delphine were owners of Del Gallery, a fine art gallery located in Lathrup Village, Michigan from 2001 to 2006. They currently reside in Columbia, Tennessee where he continues to teach art classes for the Healing Arts Project.

Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun is an artist born in Lagos, Nigeria and grew up in Edmond, Oklahoma. He now lives and works in Nashville, TN. He graduated from Oklahoma Baptist University in 2010 with 2 degrees.

“Well, I could continue to write my biography in the third person and provide filler information with my life accomplishments, goals, and aspirations as if these facts will allow you to know me as an artist. “take a moment and view my art as I welcome you into my life and humanity,” ,” he says. “My creative inspiration comes from the world around us and the things that evoke emotions. Art, for me, is more than creating aesthetic images. It is about releasing emotions that are hard to let go: one’s deepest desires, anger, frustrations, and lust. It’s about expressing the good, the bad, and ugly. It’s about finding solution, discovering yourself, and escaping. Art is therapy. Art is poetry in a different medium. It’s about solving the problems of today, bringing light to the darkness and finding truth in the lies. It is about resolve.”

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.

Advertisements