New Art Exhibition: “Into Africa”

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Developed in collaboration with the World Wildlife Fund and the Smithsonian Institution, and organized and traveled by the National Geographic Society, “Into Africa” is an exhibition that features the work of one of National Geographic’s most prolific and visionary nature photographers, Frans Lanting.

“Into Africa” opens at The Frank art gallery in Pembroke Pines with a reception at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 24. Free and open to the public, the reception also features a special performance by students of the flagship “Rhythms of Africa” program at West Broward High School, led by musician and director Willie Stewart.

“Into Africa” is on display at The Frank through Aug. 10. Admission is $5 per person Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. The admission cost is waived for special events, lectures and workshops.

“Into Africa” takes visitors on a grand tour through the wonders of African landscapes as seen through Lanting’s lens. His images and stories create an enduring vision of the continent and demonstrate what is at stake for its wildlife and wild places.

Stunning videos shot and produced by Lanting’s wife, videographer and partner Chris Eckstrom, accompany the 70 images that were selected . The videos provide in-depth local stories about chimpanzees in Senegal and the parade of animals that come to a water hole in Namibia. The exhibition shares untold stories of exploration from Lanting and Eckstrom’s fieldwork.

Upon entering the exhibition, visitors will be introduced to Lanting through a large scale National Geographic map detailing his many assignment locations across Africa’s diverse habitats. Large photographic prints, video installations and personal accounts will guide visitors through five thematic sections: “The Infinite Tapestry” (tropical forests), “The Gift of Water” (wetlands and rivers), “Primeval Plains” (grasslands), “Gondwana’s Ark” (Madagascar) and “Sands of Time” (deserts).

Visitors will leave the exhibition with a sense of what it is like to be on assignment with a National Geographic photographer. “It’s a powerful exhibition that we are very excited to share with our community,” said Joshua Carden, chief curator of The Frank.

In The Frank’s Third Space Gallery, which specifically focuses on supporting non-profit organizations, educational partners, underrepresented populations and community advocacy groups, artwork by the art of URGENT Inc., a Miami-based non-profit youth and community development organization dedicated toempowering young minds to transform their communities through visual arts, poetry, and performance, will be on display beginning May 24 through June 29.

The opening reception for this exhibition is Friday, May 24 from 6 – 9 p.m. and is free open to the public. Also on display in the Third Space gallery from July 6 through August 10 will be photographs of Africa by international nature photographer and researcher, Kirsten Hines.

As part of “Into Africa,” The Frank also will offer free, fun, engaging and educational workshops, lectures and events for children and adults.

For more information, visit thefrankgallery.org/events.

The Frank is located in the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines at 601 City Center Way. Hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. For other information call 954-392-2120, or visit thefrankgallery.org. Follow The Frank on Facebook and Instagram at The Frank Pembroke Pines.

This article originally appeared in the South Florida Times.

