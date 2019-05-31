Need A U.S. Passport? No Appointment Necessary On Passport Day, June 1

fbpx
Government

Image by: stockunlimited.com

By The Seattle Medium

To help residents who need a U.S. passport for upcoming travels, King County will open its Black River Community Service Center located inside King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way in Renton for a special “Passport Day” on Sat., June 1. No appointment is necessary for this event, which is designed to help people who might not be able to apply for a passport during normal business hours. Passport applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will only be processing new passport applications that day.

What to bring

  • Application form (please do not sign it until told to do so on site)
  • Proof of U.S. citizenship (certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or previous passport)
  • Current ID with photo and signature
  • Passport photo (King County does not provide photo service)
  • If under age 16, consent is required from both parents
  • Payment (separate application fee and processing fee)
    • Application fee: check or money order payable to U.S. Department of State
      • Age 16 and over: $110 per book, $30 per card
      • Under age 16: $80 per book, $15 per card
    • $35 processing fee: cash, credit/debit card, or check or money order payable to King County
  • Optional expedite fee: $60

Passport renewal must be done by mail. This service is not available at the Community Service Center. Visit travel.state.gov for details.

All U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the United States by air. Those entering from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, or Bermuda at land borders and sea ports-of-entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

For more information about King County Community Service Centers, visit kingcounty.gov/CSC. For questions about the passport application process, costs, options, and processing times, visit travel.state.gov or call 1-877-487-2778.

This article originally appeared in the Seattle Medium.

