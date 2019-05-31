Need A U.S. Passport? No Appointment Necessary On Passport Day, June 1

By The Seattle Medium

To help residents who need a U.S. passport for upcoming travels, King County will open its Black River Community Service Center located inside King County Elections at 919 SW Grady Way in Renton for a special “Passport Day” on Sat., June 1. No appointment is necessary for this event, which is designed to help people who might not be able to apply for a passport during normal business hours. Passport applications will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will only be processing new passport applications that day.

What to bring

Application form (please do not sign it until told to do so on site)

Proof of U.S. citizenship (certified birth certificate, naturalization certificate, or previous passport)

Current ID with photo and signature

Passport photo (King County does not provide photo service)

If under age 16, consent is required from both parents

Payment (separate application fee and processing fee) Application fee: check or money order payable to U.S. Department of State Age 16 and over: $110 per book, $30 per card Under age 16: $80 per book, $15 per card $35 processing fee: cash, credit/debit card, or check or money order payable to King County

Optional expedite fee: $60

Passport renewal must be done by mail. This service is not available at the Community Service Center. Visit travel.state.gov for details.

All U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the United States by air. Those entering from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, or Bermuda at land borders and sea ports-of-entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

For more information about King County Community Service Centers, visit kingcounty.gov/CSC. For questions about the passport application process, costs, options, and processing times, visit travel.state.gov or call 1-877-487-2778.

This article originally appeared in the Seattle Medium.