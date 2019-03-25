NCNW View Park Section to Award Multiple College Scholarships at “The Purple Hat Affair High Tea” Fundraiser

By Sentinel News Service

California students rank well below the national average on the National Assessment of Educational Progress in reading. According to research by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, children who do not read proficiently by 3rd grade are more likely to fall behind academically and dropout of high school compared to their peers who are reading at grade level. Volunteers from NCNW tutor students 6-12 years of age on a weekly basis to ensure students are reading at grade-level proficiency according to the California of Student Assessment Performance and Progress standards. The overall goal of the program is for students to acquire the literacy skills needed to ensure college and career readiness.

The Purple Hat Affair High Tea fundraising event will take place on May 18, 2019 at Crenshaw United Methodist Church. 3740 Don Felipe Dr. Los Angeles, CA 90008. We anticipate 100-200 guests including civic leaders, elected officials, business owners, students and local professionals. The event will feature live music, exotic teas, raffle prizes, an essay contest and more! The winners of the essay contest will be awarded scholarships towards their college education. Guidelines for students who wish to submit an essay for consideration can be found on our website at www.ncnwviewparkla.com.

Tickets to the event are $40.00 per person and can be purchased on our website. For those who cannot attend, but would still like to support, donations can be made via the website as well.

Full details about “The Purple Hat Affair” can be found at www.ncnwviewparkla.com or contact Stephanie Haynes at 323-428-5862 or email fashionblyfit22@gmail.com for more information.

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

