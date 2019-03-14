Nashvillian Named NGH Chief Medical Officer

NASHVILLE, TN — Deann Bullock, MD, FAAEM, was appointed Chief Medical Officer for Nashville General Hospital effective March 1, 2019 and became the first female Chief Medical Officer and the second Meharry graduate to lead the medical staff initiatives at the Hospital.

A native of Nashville, Dr. Bullock received her medical degree from Meharry Medical College and Chief Resident from the Medical College of Georgia in Emergency Medicine.

She was previously affiliated at the Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune which is a United States Navy-run facility that is located on Marine Corps Base Camp in North Carolina and in 2014, the Emergency Department Medical Director and Staff Physician at Nashville General Hospital.