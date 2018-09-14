Nashville’s first Latina judge takes oath of office

September 14, 2018 PRIDE Newsdesk Nashville Pride, Voting 0
(l-r): Judge Ana L. Escobar, Judge Escobar’s son Conner Burchwell, and Justice Sharon G. Lee of the Tennessee Supreme Court.
(l-r): Judge Ana L. Escobar, Judge Escobar’s son Conner Burchwell, and Justice Sharon G. Lee of the Tennessee Supreme Court.

 

By Pride Newsweek

Nashville’s first Latina judge has taken the oath of office before an overflowing crowd at Casa Azafrán. Ana L. Escobar, who emigrated with her family from Colombia as a young child, stood before more than 150 supporters and colleagues as she was sworn in to serve as General Sessions Judge, Division III.

Attendees were pouring into the hallway as emotional remarks were delivered by Nashville Mayor David Briley and others. The oath was delivered by Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee. Judge Escobar spoke to the crowd following the swearing in.

“It was humbling and inspiring to have so many smart, dedicated people rally around me and tell me I can do this—that I should do this,” Judge Escobar said. “I’m standing here today because of the strength you’ve given me, and there’s only one way for me to repay you—and that’s to serve this community in a way that upholds the highest standards of the judiciary.”

Judge Escobar is now one of three specialized judges with courtrooms dedicated to hearing domestic violence cases for eight months out of the year. Judge Escobar’s expertise comes from spending a majority of her 20-year legal career both defending and prosecuting over 500 domestic violence cases.

Related Articles

No Picture
Op-Ed

Colombia’s Color Code

December 9, 2013 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed Comments Off on Colombia’s Color Code

By Bill Fletcher, Jr. NNPA Columnist   I had the opportunity to visit Bogota, Colombia for a meeting of representatives of public sector unions from the Western Hemisphere.  The focus of the meeting was on issues of race and xenophobia.   One of the things Read More

Chairman Tom Perez speaking with supporters at a "Come Together and Fight Back" rally with U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Mesa Amphitheater in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo: George Skidmore/WikimediaCommons)
Featured

DNC Gives Pennsylvania Democratic Party $175K Grant

August 21, 2018 Stacy M. Brown Featured, Politics 0

Combining traditional boots-on-the-ground organizing with innovative digital and technological tools, these investments will support the DNC’s “IWillVote” initiative, which aims to reach 50 million voters by Election Day, party officials said. […read more]

Sports

Colombia Beats Ivory Coast, Secures 2nd-Round Spot

June 20, 2014 Kyle Yeldell Sports 0

STEVE DOUGLAS, AP Sports Writer BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Starved of the World Cup action for 16 years, Colombia — and its fanatical traveling supporters — are certainly making the most of being back on football’s biggest stage. Driven on by a partisan pro-Colombian crowd Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.