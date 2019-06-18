fbpx
Connect with us

Black History Technology Washington Informer

NASA Headquarters Street Renamed for ‘Hidden Figures’ Mathematicians
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Education Featured Government Julianne Malveaux National NNPA Newswire Politics

COMMENTARY: A Tale of Two Graduations

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Entertainment Featured Movies National News NNPA Newswire Video

Ava Duvernay’s “When They See Us” Blasts Netflix Viewership Records

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Black History Cars Commentary Community Education Featured HBCU News NNPA Newswire

My Enthusiasm to Be Great Has Skyrocketed

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Business Cars Chicago Crusader Commentary Community Education Featured National NNPA Newswire

The Atlanta Voice welcomes three students through Chevrolet journalism fellowship

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Community Featured Government National NNPA Events NNPA Newswire NNPA Special - NNPA Black Voter Drive Politics Stacey M. Brown

Bernie Sanders Sole Candidate to Address the Black Press at National Convention

Black History Religion The Westside Gazette

The Black Church: Political and Social Links

Black History Business Charleston Chronicle

IAAM President and CEO Michael Boulware Moore Says Farewell

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Commentary Community Crime Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Thousands of Police Officers Outed in Slew of Racist Facebook Posts

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Cars Chicago Crusader Community Featured HBCU Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Washington Informer

Chevrolet Gives HBCU Students an Opportunity to ‘Discover the Unexpected’

Black History

NASA Headquarters Street Renamed for ‘Hidden Figures’ Mathematicians

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson were Black female mathematicians at NASA, the U.S. space agency. They faced incredible adversity and defied racial segregation to play important roles in major missions to space. The three women were celebrated and profiled in the 2016 book “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly and the subsequent film by the same name directed by Theodore Melfi.

Published

15 hours ago

on

Hidden Figures Way (Courtesy of DiversityInc)

By Katherine Lewin, Special to The Informer via DiversityInc

Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson were Black female mathematicians at NASA, the U.S. space agency. They faced incredible adversity and defied racial segregation to play important roles in major missions to space.

The three women were celebrated and profiled in the 2016 book “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly and the subsequent film by the same name directed by Theodore Melfi.

The film starred Janelle Monáe, Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer and received three Oscar nominations for showcasing the women’s struggles to advance in their careers during the Jim Crow era.

During the 1950s, mathematicians were called “computers” and Black people were known as “colored computers.” Black women were physically separated from their white colleagues even though they were calculating the same trajectories for missions involving the first Americans in space.

Now, NASA has taken a further step and renamed the street in front of its D.C. headquarters Hidden Figures Way.

The moment was captured on video on June 12 and people on Twitter in D.C. are celebrating too with the hashtag #BlackScienceHistory.

Shetterly, Sen. Ted Cruz, chairman of the Senate subcommittee on aviation and space, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine, Christine Darden, one of NASA’s human “computers” during the Apollo era and members of each woman’s family were there to unveil the sign on E Street.

In February, NASA renamed a facility in Fairmont, West Virginia, after Johnson. She is now 100 years old. In 2015, former President Barack Obama awarded her the presidential medal of freedom, America’s highest civilian honor.

Next month, NASA and the rest of the U.S. will be celebrating next month’s 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and first moon landing. All 12 people who walked on the moon were white American men.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: