NAACP Demands Answers in Hanging Death of Son of BLM Activist

By AFRO Staff

National and local chapters of the NAACP continue to call out the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s office over the issue of whether the office will be destroying evidence in the investigation of the death of Danye Jones.

Jones, the son Black Lives Matter activist Melissa McKinnes, was found dead, hanging from a tree, nine weeks ago at the McKinnes home.

McKinnes believes that her son was murdered, but has not yet received the promised Medical Examiner’s report, a document expected eight weeks ago.

Police report the death as a suicide, whereas McKinnes says her son died in a “lynching.”

Jones’s death falls within a series of murders and suspicious deaths of prominent Ferguson activists that took to the streets in protest of the killing of Michael Brown.

McKinnes claims that she and other activists across the country are being targeted by multiple law enforcement agencies and White supremacist groups who find her work dangerous. Many Federal agencies have already been found to be surveilling other such activists.

“We are calling for justice and transparency,” said John Gaskin III, St. Louis County NAACP President.”

A lawsuit, filed last year by Color of Change and the Center for Constitutional Rights, remains ongoing. It asks for answers regarding the full extent of law enforcements targeting of agitating within the movement for Black lives.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.