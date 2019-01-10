My Sister’s Keeper’s 3rd Annual Vision Board Party

By Aswad Walker

My Sister’s Keeper recently hosted its 3rd Annual Vision Board event, Couture The Vision, at Ogun Art + Wine.

Several audaciously ambitious millennial women leaders gathered together to set new dreams for 2019 while encouraging each other amid food, fellowship, wine and art.

Hosts Loren McCray and Jeannae Sims facilitated the gathering that continues to grow since its inception.

Attendees included Carol McCray, Aysia Davis, Aaliyah Smith, Ashley Hoskins, Christa Stoneham, Rev. Gwenn Pierre, Myra Vorrice, Jacobi Ford, Lavera Prestage, Madeline Gilliard and several others.

This article originally appeared in the Defender News Network.