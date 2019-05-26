“Ms. T’s Music Factory” is Bringing Hollywood to Memphis on the Big Screen Reality Lifetime TV!

By The Tennessee Tribune

MEMPHIS, TN — Former recording artist, Temmora Levy grew up in South Memphis as a foster child not knowing who she was or where she was going to sleep the next day, yet always dreaming of a better life. Her dreams became a reality when she received a call from Lifetime Producers about having her on reality show on Lifetime TV Network. Temmora’s dreamed of having the 1st Reality TV Show which was produced in Memphis. “Ms T’s Music Factory” will premiere nationally and internationally on Lifetime TV Network Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9pm CT.

Temmora, aka Reality Star Queen T of “Ms T’s Music Factory” is on a mission to help future superstars achieve their highest potential through music. After her own tough upbringing in and out of foster homes, Temmora fell in love with the art of singing and performance. Today, Temmora owns Arommet Academy, an artist development academy in Memphis, providing a safe haven for talented children to escape whatever they might be going through. Juggling the challenges of training the kids while dealing with their stage parents and managing the teen girl group KARMA, while keeping up with the daily demands of motherhood and marriage, Temmora definitely has her work cut out for her. While she makes it her priority for each child to feel loved and accepted, make no mistake, Queen T is not an easy critic.

Temmora, aka Reality Star Queen T also stay busy juggling the challenges of managing her daughter Meisha’s pop girl group KARMA, and keeping up with the daily demands of motherhood and marriage, Temmora definitely has her work cut out for her. In each episode, her students compete for a chance at the coveted spot to open for KARMA at one of their shows. While she makes it her priority for each child to feel loved and accepted, make no mistake Queen T is all about the entertainment busy; if her students want to make it to the top, they better be prepared to work.

The series produced by executive producers Brian Graden and Dave Mace, and Miosha Hill and McCarthy serve as executive producers for Lifetime.

“Ms T’ Music Factory” Premiere Red-Carpet Extravaganza and Watch Party will be held at Chuckles Comedy Clubon Thursday, June 6, 2019.

This article originally appeared in The Tennessee Tribune.

