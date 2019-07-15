fbpx
Connect with us

Chicago Crusader Health Military

‘Moving Past PTSD’ addresses challenges facing veterans
Advertisement

Chicago Crusader Education Government

Officials still not providing details on Roosevelt

Chicago Crusader Politics Real Estate

Kamala Harris has a $100 billion plan to close the Black homeownership gap

Chicago Crusader Community Education

Community Programs Accelerator Accepting Applications Through July 26

Chicago Crusader Community Religion

Chicago’s Historic Liberty Baptist Church Inaugurates New Pastor

Chicago Crusader Community Lifestyle

Maxwell Street Market To Host “The Big Deal” Summer Celebration On Sunday, August 4

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Featured National News NNPA History NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

NNPA Publishers Honor Marjorie Parham, a Living Legend of the Black Press

Chicago Crusader Commentary racism

COMMENTARY: Reparations For Slavery Are Long Overdue!

Art Chicago Crusader Entertainment

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Presents True West 

#NNPA BlackPress Black History Business Chicago Crusader Cincinnati Herald Commentary Community Dayton Defender Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. Featured Houston Forward Times Media National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown

Karen Carter Richards, Publisher of the Houston Forward Times, Elected as New NNPA National Chair

Chicago Crusader

‘Moving Past PTSD’ addresses challenges facing veterans

CHICAGO CRUSADER — A recent CBS ‘60 Minutes’ segment hailed a simple procedure therapy for PTSD that’s so fast-acting, many believe it could be a game changer. With more than 20 veterans a day committing suicide, we owe these brave heroes a better chance at transitioning to civilian life. No one understands this better than Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jaime B. Parent, who has been working on new approaches for returning vets in his latest book, “Moving Past PTSD: Consciousness, Understanding, and Appreciation for Military Veterans and their Families.”

Published

9 hours ago

on

Photo by: Anh Nguyen | Unsplash

By The Chicago Crusader

A recent CBS ‘60 Minutes’ segment hailed a simple procedure therapy for PTSD that’s so fast-acting, many believe it could be a game changer.

With more than 20 veterans a day committing suicide, we owe these brave heroes a better chance at transitioning to civilian life. No one understands this better than Retired Lieutenant Colonel Jaime B. Parent, who has been working on new approaches for returning vets in his latest book, “Moving Past PTSD: Consciousness, Understanding, and Appreciation for Military Veterans and their Families.”

In this compelling new book, with a foreword written by Congressman Danny K. Davis, the author outlines ways for integrating family into the healing process, advanced PTSD treatments and insights into hiring veterans, all told through impactful, often deeply personal interviews with veterans suffering from PTSD, their loved ones, clinicians and job recruiters.

From World War I through the present, the United States has neglected to provide adequate transition support to millions of veterans leaving military service. Instead of meaningful jobs, access to quality healthcare and education, and fair and equitable housing, what our veterans find when they return home is a new battle — against a failed bureaucracy that has let them down for the past 100 years.

As a nation, our misguided perception is that GI Joe and Jane can simply return home and pick up right where they left off. In truth, the military member who deployed overseas is often markedly different than the one coming home. The Joe and Jane who joined the military in the first place are gone, and they’re not coming back.

After months or years in highly structured organizational environments, often with deployments and horrific battlefield experiences, many military veterans have undergone paradigm shifts in their thinking, their character, and in the way they view themselves and others.

In his compelling new book, Moving Past PTSD: Consciousness, Understanding, and Appreciation for Military Veterans and Their Families, retired Lieutenant Colonel Jaime B. Parent tackles many issues facing our nation’s veterans, including mental illness, unemployment, discrimination, and many other challenges related to transitioning to civilian life.

Using thought-provoking interviews with veterans, caregivers and family members, Lt. Col. Parent hopes to break the relentless cycle of misunderstanding that prevents far too many veterans from successfully reintegrating themselves into family lives and careers. Moving Past PTSD aims to change our understanding of who the 21st century veteran is. Through this understanding, we can change their lives — and the lives of those who love them — for the better.

Author Jaime B. Parent is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, Biomedical Science Corps, United States Air Force. He continues to serve by creating a unique fast track IT career internship, the EN-Abled Vet (http://www.en-abledvet.net), which has been adopted across 15 states. Lt. Col. Parent is a passionate advocate for inclusive communities. He now writes about his experiences with his fellow veterans. He is also a sought-after speaker at veterans and disability events as well as conferences in healthcare, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

For more information, visit the website at: https://movingpastptsd.net.

Moving Past PTSD: Consciousness, Understanding, and Appreciation for Military Veterans and their Families is published by Rowman & Littlefield. Although it is schedule for release on August 14, 2019, pre-orders are being accepted at Amazon.com.

This article originally appeared in the Chicago Crusader

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: