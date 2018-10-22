Morgan School of Business Wins Top Architecture Award

October 22, 2018 AFRO Staff Afro, Education, HBCU 0
Morgan State University President David Wilson, center, accepts award during the American Institute of Architects’ Excellence in Design Awards along with Kim McCalla, associate vice president for design, construction and facilities, right, Mary Anne Akers, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning. (Courtesy Photo)
Morgan State University President David Wilson, center, accepts award during the American Institute of Architects’ Excellence in Design Awards along with Kim McCalla, associate vice president for design, construction and facilities, right, Mary Anne Akers, dean of the School of Architecture and Planning.

By AFRO Staff

The American Institute of Architects’ Baltimore’s chapter named Morgan State University as its top winner during its Excellence in Design Awards ceremony on Oct. 19 at Baltimore’s Center Stage.

Earl G. Graves School of Business and Managementafro.com
Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management

Morgan copped the top award of the night for the design of its Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, which was completed in February 2016.

“It was simply a terrific evening for Morgan,” said Morgan President David Wilson in a statement. According to Wilson, several Morgan students also won awards in several categories during the ceremony.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Articles

Op-Ed

Four Ways President Obama Can Help Blacks in His Last 100 Days in Office

October 17, 2016 NNPAFreddie Op-Ed 0

By Julianne Malveaux (NNPA Newswire Columnist) The countdown to President Obama’s last one hundred days began on October 13. Already, the President has committed to spending his waning days in office by campaigning for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for President. Indeed, he has put Read More

In preparation for this year’s Olojo Festival, H.I.M. The Ooni Of Ife, stated, “We are set for a legacy project that will uplift one of the oldest cities in the world and put it on the global tourist map.”
#NNPA BlackPress

OP-ED: Nigeria’s 2018 Olojo Festival

September 30, 2018 BlackPressUSA #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Business, Featured, Gallery, NNPA Newswire, Op-Ed, Photo Gallery, World 2

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “We must travel back to our ancestral homelands. We must reconnect with who we really are without the trappings and ornaments of white supremacy. We are an African people.” […read more]

Press Room

Wells Fargo Donates $3 Million to UNCF, Investing in America’s Future Leaders

January 10, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Press Room Comments Off on Wells Fargo Donates $3 Million to UNCF, Investing in America’s Future Leaders

Louis Barbash UNCF 202-810-0225 Louis.Barbash@UNCF.org Press Release Wells Fargo Donates $3 Million to UNCF, Investing in America’s Future Leaders Donation extends commitment to help students graduate   WASHINGTON, DC (January 10, 2013) – UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the nation’s largest and most effective minority Read More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.