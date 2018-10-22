Morgan School of Business Wins Top Architecture Award

By AFRO Staff

The American Institute of Architects’ Baltimore’s chapter named Morgan State University as its top winner during its Excellence in Design Awards ceremony on Oct. 19 at Baltimore’s Center Stage.

afro.com

Morgan copped the top award of the night for the design of its Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management, which was completed in February 2016.

“It was simply a terrific evening for Morgan,” said Morgan President David Wilson in a statement. According to Wilson, several Morgan students also won awards in several categories during the ceremony.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.