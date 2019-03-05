MORE THAN A music festival

By The Florida Courier Staff

The 14th Annual Jazz in the Gardens will feature outstanding artists on March 9 and 10. Performers at the festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens will include renowned artists such as Lionel Richie, Teddy Riley, Bobby Brown, Stephanie Mills and the O’Jays.

Before those performances, the festival will feature its third annual Film, Music, Art & Culture (FMAC) Conference. It takes place on Thursday, March 7 at Florida International University’s Kovens Center.

FMAC is a one-day event designed to educate, showcase and celebrate the diverse art forms and artists in and around South Florida. Expect intimate discussions with prominent figures in the arts, covering a wide-range of topics by industry.

Here’s what’s in store:

Filmmakers will obtain insight into developing ideas, making films and finding distribution options.

Musicians will be inspired by industry professionals who understand the ins and outs of music and how to help them connect with their audience.

Artists will obtain insight on how to monetize their art and maximize their reach.

Leaders will explore how art can be used as a catalyst for social change and economic development.

The conference, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will feature Peter Bailey (film), Addonis Parker (art), Betty Wright (music) and Creative Control (culture).

Poetry in the Gardens

Later that night, Poetry in the Gardens takes place at Lorna’s Caribbean & American Grill Restaurant. It’s March 7 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cost is $10 to attend. Spoken word artists will compete.

The national poetry contest will feature a deejay and a band.

For details, visit JazzintheGardens.com/poetry.

Women’s Impact Luncheon

The City of Miami Gardens’ Women’s Impact Luncheon is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 at the FIU Kovens Conference Center.

Speakers will include singer and actress Stephanie Mills, Ariane Simone, author, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Rashan Ali, TV personality; and Kristin Campbell, an attorney and NFL agent.

More details: Jazzinthegardens.com/womens

Opening night party

On Friday, March 8, the official Jazz in the Gardens opening night party takes place at the Hyundai Club inside Hard Rock Stadium.

The Sugarhill Gang is the featured artist for the 8 p.m. to 1 p.m. event.

The hip-hop group’s 1979 hit “Rapper’s Delight” was the first rap single to become a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Heritage Tour & Tasting Experience

For Jazz in the Gardens attendees who want to soak up some local culture, there will be a Jazz in the Gardens Pre-Show CHAT Heritage Tour & Tasting Experience showcasing the rich culture, history and music of Historic Overtown, Little Haiti, and Liberty City.

Led by a local, professional tour guide, this three-hour bus and walking tour highlights historic sites in heritage neighborhoods, iconic African Americans and Caribbeans who helped to incorporate and build Miami.

The tour includes a food tasting of Southern and Caribbean cuisine made by local Black restaurants. To sign up, visit www.chatsouthflorida.com or call 786-507-8500, ext. 901.

For complete information on the festival, visit JazzintheGardens.com.

This article originally appeared in the Florida Courier.

