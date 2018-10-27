More than 300 Job-Seekers Attend Congresswoman Kelly’s 6th Annual Hiring Event 

By The Chicago Crusader

More than 300 job-seekers, including a notable percentage of mature workers, attended a Hiring Event hosted by Congresswoman Robin Kelly at the Lan-Oak Park District on Friday. 

The annual event, in its 6th year, featured more than 50 companies and agencies with active job openings, including FedEx Ground, Nucor Steel, UPS, ComEd, Uber, Advocate Health Care and Catholic Charities. 

“Once again, we connected both first-time job-seekers and mature workers with new and better opportunities,” Congresswoman Kelly said. “An important part of the American Dream is upward mobility and that dream continues throughout your lifetime. Each year, we see more mature workers exploring the job market, seeking a new career, better pay or supplemental income in retirement. I believe it’s important to provide a community-based hiring event that offers my constituents a path to better jobs, skills and wages.”

