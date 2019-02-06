Mo’Nique threatens to slap Steve Harvey after his bold request

February 6, 2019 Terry Shropshire Entertainment, Rollingout.com, TV 0
(Photo source: Instagram – @iamsteveharveytv)
(Photo source: Instagram – @iamsteveharveytv)

By Terry Shropshire

Fellow comedians Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey nearly came to blows on the set of the latter’s daytime talk show after Harvey made a bold request that Mo’Nique found insulting.

The Oscar-winning Mo’Nique (Precious) is flexing these days as the proud comedienne markets the fact that she has recently signed a Las Vegas residency. During her promotional tour, she made a stop at the “Steve Harvey” show, and that’s when things went left, TheJasmineBrand and BET report.

Both A-type personalities refused to back down from their positions after Harvey made a request that the comedienne allegedly found insulting and unsettling, inciting her to threaten to slap Harvey in his face.

Harvey, according to the aforementioned publications, boldly told the woman born Monique Angela Imes, 51, that she needed to apologize to Whoopi Goldberg for dismissing the Academy Award-winning actress of Ghost as “the help” in a recent interview. Harvey reportedly suggested that Mo’Nique should apologize to Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, who produced the award-winning Precious, as well as then-rising director Lee Daniels.

After those words floated to the air toward Mo’Nique, she reportedly snapped immediately and “threatened to hit Steve in the face.”

Things reportedly degenerated after Harvey quickly shot back by telling her if she dared to follow through with her threat, “her husband would have to come out and square off.”

The publications reported that the cameras were rolling while the two high-strung personalities popped off at each other verbally.

There is no word on whether that heated exchange will be included during the editing process. The episode is scheduled to air in a few weeks, BET and TheJasmineBrand report.

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I’ve written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I’m a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com.

Advertisements

Related Articles

National

President Honors ‘True Champions’ with Medal of Freedom

November 26, 2013 Kyle Yeldell National Comments Off on President Honors ‘True Champions’ with Medal of Freedom

By Freddie Allen NNPA Washington Correspondent WASHINGTON (NNPA) – During what he called one of his “favorite events every year,” President Obama presented 16 outstanding individuals, including four African Americans, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor. President John F. Kennedy Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.