Monica Goldson Appointed Prince George’s County Schools Chief
WASHINGTON INFORMER — After serving nearly a year as interim CEO for the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, Monica Goldson will hold the post on a permanent basis, effective July 1. Goldson, who has spent her entire 28-year career with PGCPS, started as a mathematics teacher at Suitland High School. In addition to serving as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning and chief operating Officer, Goldson is the founding principal of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

Prince George’s County Public Schools interim Chief Executive Officer Monica Goldson takes part in "Coffee and Conversations" at Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church in Glenn Dale, Maryland, on April 13. (Photo by: Anthony Tilghman | The Washington Informer)

By WI Web Staff

After serving nearly a year as interim CEO for the Prince George’s County Public Schools system, Monica Goldson will hold the post on a permanent basis, effective July 1.

Goldson, who has spent her entire 28-year career with PGCPS, started as a mathematics teacher at Suitland High School. In addition to serving as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning and chief operating Officer, Goldson is the founding principal of Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School.

Goldson, a PGCPS parent and graduate of Potomac High School, is the just the second woman to lead the school system and the first from the county. As lead officer of Maryland’s second-largest school system, she will have oversights of PGCPS’ 208 schools and centers, more than 130,000 students and nearly 19,000 employees.

“I am proud to announce, without reservation, Dr. Monica Goldson as the permanent CEO of Prince George’s County Public Schools,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela D Alsobrooks. “The reputation and institutional knowledge Dr. Goldson brings is invaluable. She brings a complete and comprehensive understanding of our school system.”

As interim CEO, Goldson successfully advocated for increased school funding, student supports and public-private partnerships to enhance school construction capacity. Her strategic priorities have included driving more resources to low-performing schools, expanding access to prekindergarten and improving the availability of mental health services to students and families.

“Our work to date is only the beginning,” Goldson said. “While the road ahead will not be without challenges, I remain confident that with open communication and collaboration, we will maintain a culture of transparency, accountability and academic excellence. PGCPS has been my home for 28 years and I simply cannot see myself doing this work anywhere else. It is my privilege to work every day towards building a system that fulfills its promise of academic excellence for all students.”

A three-time graduate of historically Black colleges and universities, Goldson holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Florida A&M University, a master’s degree in elementary and secondary school administration from Bowie State University and a doctorate in educational administration and policy from Howard University.

