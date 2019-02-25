MOD Pizza Seeks Volunteers for Meal Packaging Event

By AJ Williams

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), and its Southgate MOD Pizza restaurant are seeking 150 volunteers to help pack 12,000 meals for hungry kids in the Downriver community. Jake Schostak, brand leader of MOD Pizza at TSFR, a Michigan-based family owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, made the announcement.

The event will take place on March 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Davidson Middle School, located at 15800 Trenton Road in Southgate. TSFR and MOD Pizza have joined forces with Generosity Feeds, an organization working to feed hungry children across America, and together will package the nutritious and compact meals which are designed for kids to carry home in their backpacks. The meals will be distributed to students in-need in the Southgate Community Schools.

Those interested in registering to volunteer, or learning more, should visit GenerosityFeedsSouthgate.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Generosity Feeds, and will be used to create additional meals at the event.

“At our MOD Pizza locations, we make pizza so we can serve people – it’s what we call Spreading MODness, which we define as the ripple effect of simply doing the right thing. This event is just one of the ways we are making a positive impact in our communities,” said Schostak “TSFR is thrilled to have raised enough money to provide 12,000 meals to those in need. We hope that the community will join us for this fun and inspiring event.”

The event comes as a result of TSFR’s participation in MOD Pizza’s Spreading MODness campaign, which took place in November 2018. During this week-long event every TSFR MOD Pizza restaurant donated $1 for every pizza sold to Generosity Feeds. In 2017, TSFR’s participation in MOD Pizza’s Spreading MODness campaign generated 10,750 meals for children and their families in metro Detroit.

“A staggering 59 percent of children in Wayne County struggle with hunger. We are committed to changing the math for hunger here and mobilizing people into a lifestyle of generosity,” said Ron Klabunde, founder and CEO of Generosity Feeds. “On the heels of an overwhelmingly successful event last year, we are excited to be back in the Detroit area to work toward putting an end to hunger here locally.”

For more information on TSFR and its MOD Pizza restaurants please visit www.teamschostak.com.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.

