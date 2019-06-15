fbpx
Connect with us

Hip-Hop Music Washington Informer

Missy Elliott Inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame
Advertisement

Hip-Hop racism Rollingout.com

50 Cent takes aim at Tony Robbins for using the N-word

Crime Hip-Hop Rollingout.com

Murder and mayhem erupt during Miami’s Rolling Loud weekend

Hip-Hop Music Rollingout.com

Trap artist Jah-Jah explains the inspiration behind her album ‘Superwoman’

Cincinnati Herald Hip-Hop Music

Blink-182 And Lil Wayne Join Forces For Co-headlining Summer Tour

Crime Hip-Hop Wave Newspapers

Darden withdraws as attorney for Hussle’s accused killer

Defender News Network Health Hip-Hop

The Geto Boys’ Bushwick Bill Reveals He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Defender News Network Hip-Hop Movies

Ice Cube, others mourn director Singleton at private funeral

Family Hip-Hop Houston Forward Times

Eve Opens Up About Feeling ‘Shameful’ Over Struggle to Conceive

Crime Hip-Hop Rollingout.com

Remy Ma jailed for allegedly assaulting reality TV star

Hip-Hop

Missy Elliott Inducted to Songwriters Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON INFORMER — Iconic rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott has become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Elliott, 47, was inducted into the prestigious academy Thursday night in a New York City ceremony by her longtime friend and fellow rapper Queen Latifah.

Published

11 hours ago

on

Missy Elliott (Photo by: Atlantic Records | Wiki Commons)
By WI Web Staff

Iconic rapper and songwriter Missy Elliott has become the first female hip-hop artist to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Elliott, 47, was inducted into the prestigious academy Thursday night in a New York City ceremony by her longtime friend and fellow rapper Queen Latifah.

Among fans who offered congratulations were former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle.

“Missy, I want to thank you for all of your trailblazing ways,” Obama said in a video message played during the event. “Thank you not for just sharing your gift with the world, but for being an advocate for so many people out there, especially young girls who are still figuring out how to make their voices heard.”

An emotional Elliott was barely able to contain herself as she stepped to the podium in acceptance of her latest achievement.

“Every time I come up to a podium … even with all the work that I’ve done, I don’t know, and I’m assuming it’s just God, I don’t know why I am here,” she said with tears in her eyes as the audience erupted with cheers and applause. “I want to say one thing to the writers, to the upcoming writers: Do not give up. We all go through writer’s block. Sometimes you just have to walk away from a record and come back to it. But don’t give up because I’m standing here. And this is big for hip-hop, too.”

Elliott is also the third rapper — after Jay-Z and Jermaine Dupri in 2017 and 2018, respectively — to be inducted into the Hall.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: