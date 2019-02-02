Missouri City to Host 5th Annual Black History Month Celebrations

By Jeffrey L. Boney

Continuing its tradition of celebrating culture and diversity in the community, Missouri City will host its 5th Annual Black History Month Celebrations on Wednesday, February 13 through Friday, February 16.

The festivities will kick off on Wednesday, February 13 with “An Evening Celebration of Art & Artists” in the premier Visitors Center, located at 1522 Texas Pkwy., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Guests will enjoy the works of artists Ted Ellis, best known for his African American themed art and styles which blend elements of folk art, naturalism and impressionism, and Amy Cassidy whose jewel toned pigments combined with a hard glassy resin coating create a very unique painting that is like jewelry on walls.

The evening will also consist of discussions with both artists, food, beverages and musical entertainment provided by Regional Jazz Saxophonist, Theresa Grayson.

The Black History Month Heritage Committee, a community organization, is also hosting a local celebration on Friday, February 15, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Residents and stakeholders are invited to attend the committee’s Black History Month Celebration Gala being held at the Community Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy. Sponsored through the Fort Bend Academy of Arts & Dance, the event’s theme is, “A Celebration of Firsts.” Guests will enjoy an evening of dining, dancing, music and fellowship and will celebrate the lives of individuals who have succeeded as the “firsts” in their field while paving the way for others. A reception will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Gala will follow at 7 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, February 16, Missouri City will host its traditional program in the Community Center featuring a local business showcase, a cultural tasting with Micheaux’s and The Greatest BBQ, a dance showcase with the Fort Bend Academy of Arts & Dance, a comedy showcase with acclaimed performers Ali Siddiq and Lil Darrel and the first-ever youth poetry slam with presentations from students across the region that will be judged by Pamela Plumbar-Holliman, who is Vice President of the Board of Directors for the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum and Andre “Self the Poet” Burrell, a nationally ranked poet whose style is equal parts intelligent, captivating, and profound.

“We’re proud to see our Black History Month tradition continue to recognize African American culture and accomplishments showcasing the tremendous historical contributions of local legends, including our area youth,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “This year’s events will be top-notch and we look forward to hosting residents and stakeholders from across the region.”

Black History Month partners include H-E-B, Comcast, CenterPoint Energy, Niagara, Trammel Crow, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Fort Bend Academy of Arts & Dance (FBAAD), Micheaux’s Diner & Catering, INC., The Greatest BBQ, Chopping Board Catering and Cajun Pits Catering.

This article originally appeared in the Houston Forward Times.

