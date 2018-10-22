Milwaukee Urban League hosts US Bank hiring event

By Yvonne Kemp

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018, The Milwaukee Urban League (MUL) and US Bank hosted a hiring event at the MUL offices, 435 W. North Ave., in order to identify 25 qualified candidates to fill teller and universal banking positions that typically start at $15 per hour.

Pictured at the event are (back row, from left) LaVanta Montgomery; Toshina Wright; Latisha Adams; Sarah Beaudoin; Lashayla McGee; Tiffany Shoner; Amanda Oglesbee; Sharee Lee; Alexis Thompson; (front row, from left) US Bank Branch Manager Johnnie Ferguson; US Bank Assistant Vice President Elizabeth Luckett; MUL Work Force Development Manager Terry Taylor; US Bank Assistant Vice President Audrey Marrow; US Bank Branch Manager Crystal Vermillion; US Bank District Manager Matt Moore; and US Bank Branch Manager Mark Krueger (not pictured).

