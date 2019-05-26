Milwaukee County Zoo Hosted its Annual Party for the Planet

May 26, 2019 Courier Admin Animals, Environment, Milwaukee Courier 0
Kids learning about animal skulls at a previous Party for the Planet. (Picture by Milwaukee County Zoo)
Kids learning about animal skulls at a previous Party for the Planet. (Picture by Milwaukee County Zoo)

By Nyesha Stone

Our planet is on fire according to Bill Nye the Science Guy and he’s right. Each day, we all take a part in destroying our planet whether it’s from using too many plastic products or littering our own neighborhoods, we are the planet’s worst enemy.

As of right now, it’s not too late to save our planet but that’s only if we all come together. Saving the planet can be fun and that’s the angle the Milwaukee County Zoo is taking. This previous Saturday and Sunday, the Zoo hosted its annual Party for the Planet which is sponsored by American Transmission Co. (ATC).

According to Milwaukee County Zoo Special Events and Marketing Coordinator Emily Salentine, the Zoo’s annual party has been going on for 10 years with the goal of educating and encouraging City residents to do a little more for the nature around them.

“We teach our guest about wildlife and nature,” said Salentine. “We’re teaching our guest really tangible things.”

During this celebration, guest are taught about a variety things such as palm oil which is derived from orangutan habitats. They teach the guest the importance of buying farm-produced palm oil because it helps the orangutans go unbothered from humans destroying their habitats for palm oil.

Salentine says she hopes guest feel “inspired to care about nature and wildlife by doing day to day things… it’s very simple to do.”

Kids were taught about trees and then had the option to take their own tree to plant somewhere in their neighborhood. They were also allowed to climb certain trees with the help of professionals.

This event has seen up to 5,000 people, according to Salentine.

ATC wasn’t just a sponsor, they also had a booth in the farm area to teach guest about the importance of planting for pollinators. Through their Grow Smart planting guide, ATC had a small garden to show guest what to grow to attract pollinators.

“It’s important for visitors to come and understand aspects about animals, Milwaukee County Zoo Hosted its Annual Party for the Planet nature and plants,” said ATC Corporate Communications, Alissa Braatz. “We help educate people about the right type of vegetation in the right way.”

Pollinators like bees help keep a lot of plants going, which in turns helps life keep going so it’s important we pay attention to what we grow and how we grow it.

For more educational facts about nature and animals, visit http://www.milwaukeezoo.org/.

This article originally appeared in the Milwaukee Courier

Advertisements

Related Articles

Members of Origins performing Work Song. (Photo provided by SueMo Dance Company)
Art

Local Dance Teams Make a Name for Milwaukee at Chicago’s World of Dance Competition

November 28, 2018 Courier Admin Art, Entertainment, Milwaukee Courier 0

MILWAUKEE COURIER — Established in 2008, World of Dance has become a staple of success within the dance world, particularly Hip Hop […read more]

Advertisements
The Hustler’s Guild team and panelists after the panel, “State of the Culture: Tech in Hip Hop & Mental Health in the Black youth community” at Roosevelt High School in Northwest, D.C. (Courtesy Photo)
Afro

Obama Alums Mix Stem and Hip-Hop

October 2, 2018 Special to the AFRO Afro, Community, Health 0

THE AFRO — The Hustler’s Guild is using a hustler’s mentality to break down stigmas about mental health in the Black community and empower D.C. Youth. […read more]

Advertisements
“View from The Shipyard”
California Voice - San Francisco Bay View

COMMENTARY: View from the Shipyard

December 12, 2018 ellen California Voice - San Francisco Bay View, Commentary, Environment 0

SAN FRANCISCO BAY VIEW — Black Friday 2018 will be remembered as the day 13 federal agencies released the doomsday fourth installment of the National Climate Assessment. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.