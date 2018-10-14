Metro-Detroit Interior Decorator Wins International Design Award

By AJ Williams

Detroit-area Simmons + Co. Design celebrates a win in Decorating Den Interiors 34th Annual Dream Room Contest. More than 10 years as one of Metro Detroit’s premier interior design companies has led Principal Interior Designer/Owner Veronica Simmons to victory at the international competition. Votes were tallied, and the judges spoke loudly, awarding Simmons second-place for a dramatic room makeover in the Family Room Category— which at 33 rooms competing, had the most entries of any category.

The award was presented at the 49th annual conference, held recently in Orlando, FL. Judges were comprised of journalists from across the U.S. and Canada who write about interiors for publications such as Traditional Home, House Beautiful, Design NY, the Canadian magazine Arabella, and for national syndication and regional publications. Winners were selected based on their design excellence, creative problem solving, and overall presentation. Simmons explained that her design philosophy is to create spaces that people will use. She aimed to strike a balance of “wow,” but not so much that you wouldn’t want to sit and enjoy the space with your family.

Knowing judges look for on-trend spaces that showcase beautiful before and after transformations, Simmons kept that in mind, along with the momentum from past 1st and 3rd place wins for rooms designed in Novi and Birmingham, MI. This year’s winning room is located in Farmington, MI.

There are approximately 275 Decorating Den franchises in the United States and Canada. “Winning against so many talented designers is very rewarding. In such a subjective field like interior design, it’s always fulfilling to see that your work is being enjoyed by more people than just you and your clients. It’s an amazing feeling.” Simmons says.

With a diverse clientele and a small staff, Simmons has created a brand that has rightfully earned her bragging rights after winning this competition—along with a Tiffany & Co. glass charger and a cash prize. After this career-building win, she is eager to add new and dynamic design talent to her staff. With a franchise normally operating in the top 10% of franchises nationwide, she also serves as the Regional Manager for the state of Michigan.

This article originally appeared in the Michigan Chronicle.