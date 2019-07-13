fbpx
Connect with us

Nashville Pride Politics Voting

Metro Council candidate Andre Southall suspends campaign, endorses Councilman DeCosta Hastings
Advertisement

Education Government Nashville Pride

Cost-of-Living adjustments set for all teachers Extra 3% effective January 1 in addition to 3% raise effective now

Nashville Pride Politics Voting

‘State of Black Nashville’ forum held at Cathedral of Praise

Commentary Community Nashville Pride

COMMENTARY: Questioning What is Considered Normal Behavior

Health Nashville Pride Politics

Whose lives matter? Our lives matter

Community Food Nashville Pride

David and Gail Williams honored at Community Foundation’s Bridge to Equality Fund Luncheon

Advice Financial Management Nashville Pride

Questions your financial advisor would not expect you to ask

Education HBCU Nashville Pride

Homeless teen who graduated valedictorian finds a home at TSU

Economy Health Nashville Pride Op-Ed

OP-ED: Legislative proposal will lower the cost of health care

Art HBCU Nashville Pride

New art exhibitions run through June at TSU campus libraries

Nashville Pride

Metro Council candidate Andre Southall suspends campaign, endorses Councilman DeCosta Hastings

NASHVILLE PRIDE — Andre Southall called Councilman DeCosta Hastings on Tuesday and told him he wanted to suspend his campaign and endorse DeCosta for re-election. According to sources, Southall said that he has observed all that Councilman Hastings has done for District 2, has seen his vision, and wants to help him “finish up what has been started.”

Published

17 hours ago

on

District 2 candidate Andre Southall (r) has suspended his campaign and endorsed Councilman DeCosta Hastings (l) for re-election.

By Pride Newsdesk

Andre Southall called Councilman DeCosta Hastings on Tuesday and told him he wanted to suspend his campaign and endorse DeCosta for re-election.

According to sources, Southall said that he has observed all that Councilman Hastings has done for District 2, has seen his vision, and wants to help him “finish up what has been started.”

Southall recognized some of the achievements that Hastings has brought to the district including the expansion of Clarksville Highway, affordable housing, and economic development.

Hastings said that he appreciates Southall’s support and that he looks forward to working with him during his second term.

“I am very glad to have his support to help win this election,” said Hastings. “District 2 has a lot of challenges to overcome and with his and the community’s support we will get there together.”

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: