fbpx
Connect with us

Economy Politics Washington Informer

Mendelson, DeWitt Caught Up in Budget Battle
Advertisement

Atlanta Voice Business Economy

Invesco to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta

#NNPA BlackPress Community Economy Education Environment Featured Government National News NNPA Newswire Politics Stacey M. Brown World

Study Finds Most of the World Failing at Gender Equality

Economy Transportation Wave Newspapers

Inglewood spent soundproof funds far from airport

Community Economy Wave Newspapers

Homeless population increases 12% in L.A. County

Economy Health Nashville Pride Op-Ed

OP-ED: Legislative proposal will lower the cost of health care

Chicago Crusader Economy Health

Democrat proposes tax increase on cigarettes

Economy Real Estate Washington Informer

State Housing Finance Agencies Assist Homebuyers, Renters

Economy Military Wave Newspapers

Veterans connect with job opportunities through airport

Economy Government

Gary’s $1 Million Plan To Remodel City Hall

Economy

Mendelson, DeWitt Caught Up in Budget Battle

WASHINGTON INFORMER — The chairman of the D.C. Council and the District’s financial chief are at odds over the recently passed city budget.

Published

5 hours ago

on

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (WI photo)

By James Wright

The chairman of the D.C. Council and the District’s financial chief are at odds over the recently passed city budget.

On May 28, the council passed on second and final reading the $15.6 billion fiscal 2020 budget that included a provision that diverts money from repaying city debts for the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to funding public housing repairs and eliminating a need for a hotel tax favored by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) led the effort to divert the money despite the strong public protest of Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt.

As a result, DeWitt told council members on June 10 the budget won’t be certified with the provision in it. Under District law, DeWitt must certify the budget before it moves to Bowser and the U.S. Congress for approval and review, respectively.

A Mendelson spokeswoman said her boss, DeWitt and the District’s budget office are engaged in talks that aim to resolve the matter. The council has been briefed and kept informed on developments.

“Hopefully, this can be resolved by [June 18],” she said.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: