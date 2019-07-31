fbpx
Memphis athletic department to receive $13 million donation

Memphis has announced that alumnus Gary W. Bryant and his wife have pledged $13 million to boost the school's athletic department by establishing a trust. This represents the largest commitment in the athletic department's history and second-largest gift in the university's history.

Published

13 hours ago

on

University of Memphis
By New Tri-State Defender

Memphis has announced that alumnus Gary W. Bryant and his wife have pledged $13 million to boost the school’s athletic department by establishing a trust.

This represents the largest commitment in the athletic department’s history and second-largest gift in the university’s history.

The Gary and Barbara Bryant Athletic Excellence Fund will be an endowment funded through their estate. Funds will be used at the athletic department’s discretion.

Gary Bryant graduated from Memphis in 1972 with a degree in business administration. He became a certified public accountant and later was a president and CEO of several life and health insurance companies.

Bryant said in a statement that “Barbara and I have been pretty athletic throughout our years, and we both believe strongly in obtaining a quality education to open more doors and opportunities.”

This article originally appeared in the New Tri-State Defender

Join the BLU Team

San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Published

1 day ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Black Voice News

San Bernardino – The non-profit BLU Educational Foundation is seeking applicants for several positions including college prep advisors, college success advisors (student positions), a college access coordinator, a program assistant and a public policy/advocacy intern.

Dina Walker

Dina Walker

BLU works to provide educational and human services programming to youth, adults and organizations in order to build healthy, productive communities by helping to overcome the higher education challenges faced by inland area families with limited income and limited opportunities.

The organization, led by President and CEO Dina Walker, manages several education and civic engagement programs that create a comprehensive approach to attaining its goal of building productive communities.

Visit https://www.bluedfoundation.org/copy-of-blu-scholars learn more about the current job openings and/or how to apply. Interviews are scheduled to begin Monday, July 20. 2019.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News

UC Library’s hasty implementation of a complex plan means academic researchers lose

The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world's leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

By Daniel Marti

The University of California Digital Library has terminated journal renewal negotiations with Elsevier, requesting the cancellation of campus access to over 2,500 of the world’s leading peer-reviewed scientific journals published by the company and its society partners.

The UC research community relies on these journals to download over 11 million articles a year—nearly one every three seconds.

After six months without a contract, and in light of the Library’s refusal to engage in any further negotiations, the Library’s cancellation request was implemented last week. This did not have to happen.

Elsevier has enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the UC research community. That’s why, over the past several months, Elsevier proposed a series of arrangements that would contain costs, achieve the objectives of the Academic Senate and provide students, faculty, researchers and medical professionals with uninterrupted service to the research platform that supports their work.

The UC Library negotiators rejected all offers and countered with what is, in their own words, a complex and risky restructuring of the research model at UC.

The library’s negotiation team demanded Elsevier implement a publishing plan that shifts costs to the UC researcher community under a default “author pays” model.

The plan is so intricate that one senior UC librarian called it “akin to modernizing the FAA’s air traffic control system–a million planes are in the air at any moment and changing anything can have serious consequences elsewhere.”

A UC Library-commissioned study similarly found the plan “extremely complex, with significant risk on many sides.” If you thought that such a plan would be reworked, or at least scrutinized by university administrators, you would be wrong.

The library’s commissioned study found that a flip from a subscription to a pay-to-publish model would result in a significant funding gap for research-intensive institutions such as UC. The proposed plan would require UC researchers to pay to publish their own output and still obtain access to the vast majority, 85%, of peer-reviewed scientific literature that is subscription-based today.

To solve this funding gap, the UC Library study asks that millions of dollars in grant funding be diverted away from research and used to “top off” library budgets.

When surveyed, this plan drew “extremely negative” reactions from researchers, with the majority of survey respondents indicating that they would not support any research funds from being diverted into a library-led pay-to-publish model. Clearly, there is more work to be done.

As a partner, Elsevier wanted to support UC’s ambitious plan carefully and sustainably. To do so, Elsevier sought to minimize the complexity and much of the risk by offering several solutions to help bridge the UC Library’s objectives with the research community’s needs.

Elsevier agreed to keep subscription costs flat, accounting for inflation, and to fully fund a five-fold increase in open access publishing. This offer would have enabled the UC Library to achieve cost containment goals and materially increase open access publishing at a scale not yet realized by the university.

Most importantly, our offer would have ensured that the research community would continue to be served in an uninterrupted manner. Instead, the library refused to compromise, and researchers are losing out.

In the interest of researcher choice and to serve researchers who want to pay-to-publish so their work can be freely and immediately accessible worldwide, Elsevier has opened over 1,900 of its subscription journals to open access submissions.

Last year, Elsevier published more than 34,000 articles through this model—making Elsevier one of the world’s leading open access publishers.

We applaud the UC Academic Senate’s position to uphold open access principles to “disseminate its research and scholarship as widely as possible.”

As a publisher, dissemination of knowledge is Elsevier’s original mandate and driving purpose. That is why Elsevier offered to support a five-fold increase in open access publishing at UC and advance the Academic Senate’s goals. Meanwhile, the UC Library’s admittedly “extremely complex” plan has failed the needs of the UC research community.

Daniel Marti is head of global public policy at RELX, the parent to Elsevier, daniel.marti@relx.com. He wrote this commentary for CalMatters.

The author wrote this for CALmatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

This article originally appeared in Black Voice News.

City Students on the ‘Life-Changing’ Experience of the Birmingham Promise

Over the past few weeks, there has been an extensive debate about the merits of the Birmingham Promise Initiative, a new program proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. The program launched this summer and is designed to build pathways into quality jobs for Birmingham City School (BCS) students. One of the critically important voices that has been missing from this debate is that of the students.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 30, 2019

By

Twenty Birmingham City Schools students and recent graduates at "Signing Day" at the Negro Southern League Museum downtown where they were matched with local companies for a seven-week apprenticeship program as part of the Birmingham Promise pilot initiative. Students are pictures here along with city officials and company representatives. (Erica Wright Photos, The Birmingham Times)

By Tavaris Beal, Kamil Goodman and Jarvis Prewitt

Over the past few weeks, there has been an extensive debate about the merits of the Birmingham Promise Initiative, a new program proposed by Mayor Randall Woodfin. The program launched this summer and is designed to build pathways into quality jobs for Birmingham City School (BCS) students. One of the critically important voices that has been missing from this debate is that of the students.

From left: Jarvis Prewitt, Kamil Goodman and Tavaris Beal. (Provided Photo)

From left: Jarvis Prewitt, Kamil Goodman and Tavaris Beal. (Provided Photo)

As students who are in our final week of the pilot apprenticeship program, we believe that we have a uniquely important perspective about this initiative and the city’s decision to invest a portion of its funds in this promise. We hope that by lending our voices to this debate we can provide some clarity about why the Birmingham Promise is not only an important investment, but an essential one that will provide returns that we can only imagine.

It is our conviction that the Birmingham Promise Initiative is a game-changing opportunity to connect Birmingham City School students to the city’s future economy, to improve students’ educational outcomes, and to expand students’ understanding of what is possible in their lives. We believe this not because we have conducted research or consulted experts, but because we have personally experienced it.

This summer, along with 20 other BCS students and graduates, we have been supported and challenged professionally and personally. Each of us has partnered with a dedicated workplace mentor, completed learning modules on one of the most innovative learning platforms in the country, and earned a living wage for our work. Some of us have participated in meetings with executives, some of us shadowed nurses and doctors, and some of us welded for the first time in our lives.

Regardless of how different our work experiences have been, one thing has been the same: we have had life-changing opportunities over the course of just a few weeks. We have refined our career interests through work experience, developed future job opportunities for ourselves, and learned about aspects of our city, including the operations of some of its largest companies, that we knew nothing about when the program started. Those of us who swore we would never return to our city now have a reason to reconsider.

We do not want to be the only students that have the opportunity to experience what we did this summer. We want to see this initiative continue because when we look into our community, we see tremendous possibilities. We see possibilities that demand our participation and involvement.

We have all been members of the BCS learning community since elementary school. Over those years, we have seen and experienced our challenges more personally than anyone else. We’ve witnessed classmates struggle to decide what to do in their careers and where to start and watched our friends work hard in jobs that paid them little in money or experience. Sometimes, the future has loomed as a threat instead of a promise.

We have also seen the potential and the greatness that lies within every school and every classroom in this district. Our peers have the talent and the determination that is necessary to make this city the best version of itself. Helping fully realize this talent will require making targeted and strategic investments, ensuring that students have access to a variety of learning environments, and developing opportunities for students to build professional relationships.

BCS students deserve every kind of investment that can be made in a young person- academic, extracurricular, professional, and beyond. BCS students especially hope for new kinds of investments, those that complement the learning we do in traditional classrooms by giving us greater exposure to the world of work. Even as students with strong academic performance and clearly defined career interests, prior to the Birmingham Promise, we struggled to identify mentors in our field of interest, to access work-based learning opportunities, and to chart a path forward for education and work. Based on our experiences, it is undeniable that there is a need for greater effort among core partners to ensure that every BCS student has a clear pathway to success and a team to support them along the way.

We have no doubt that the Birmingham Promise can fundamentally change the state of the BCS community and our entire city. When we look into the future, we see more young people that are confident about their options in life and about their ability to take advantage of them. We see more students graduating from high school with hope instead of fear. We see entire communities lifted up by an economy that includes us all. We are encouraged and driven by this future.

When we look into our community, at the distance between where we are now and where we know we could be, the question that we ask is not why support the Birmingham Promise, but why not?

Tavaris Beal is a graduate of Woodlawn High School. He will be attending Alabama Agriculture & Mechanical University in the fall.  Kamil Goodman: is a rising senior at A.H. Parker High School.  Jarvis Prewitt: is a graduate of Huffman High School. He will be attending Alabama A&M University in the fall. 

This article originally appeared in The Birmingham Times.

What We Can Learn from Schools that Educate Military Children

A unique program in Virginia Beach public schools includes 28 Military Family Life Counselors, who work closely with schools' staff and families to support students. One mother we spoke with, talked about the fears her five-year-old daughter had while her father was deployed.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Dr. Elizabeth Primas is the ESSA Program Manager for the National Newspapers Publishers Association.
Dr. Elizabeth Primas is the ESSA Program Manager for the National Newspapers Publishers Association.

Dr. Elizabeth Primas, NNPA ESSA Awareness Campaign Program Manager

It is not uncommon for military programs to be adopted for use in civilian life. Schools in Virginia Beach, VA, that have some of the highest percentages of military children in the country, are doing an incredible job helping those students cope with the added stresses of having parents in the military. Other schools and communities can learn from Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

I recently spent a day with families and educators from Shelton Park Elementary School. About 70 percent of the students there were children with a parent in the military or a defense contractor. There is a large population of special forces personnel in Virginia Beach and at any moment, a parent can be called on for deployment to a warzone. Their families often do not know to where they are deployed, which compounds stress and anxiety.

A unique program in Virginia Beach public schools includes 28 Military Family Life Counselors, who work closely with schools’ staff and families to support students. One mother we spoke with, talked about the fears her five-year-old daughter had while her father was deployed. After a particularly bad night, the mother let the school staff and the assigned counselor know that her daughter was going through a very difficult time. However, mom was able to send her daughter to school knowing that the school community would play an active role in engaging with her to help her work through her fears. The Virginia Beach counselors, funded under a program by the U.S. Department of Defense, are licensed and specialize in child and youth behavioral issues.

It’s not just supporting students through the stress of having a parent deployed where Virginia Beach schools excel in supporting this population of students. A report from The Lexington Institute looks at how schools and districts with high percentages of military families are supporting students, who, on average, move every 2-3 years to far and distant places. Uprooting and moving so often is disruptive to a child’s educational progress, and it can stall their academic achievement.

However, moving is not the only thing that can disrupt educational progress. Low teacher retention, frequent absenteeism, and unsafe school environments are all factors that can also inhibit academic progress.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, a federal education law, requires schools and districts to have a well-rounded curriculum. Too many schools have eliminated music, art, drama, and essential academic courses like social studies and science to give more instruction time to reading and math. Math and reading are critical, but these other subjects enrich the learning experience and help make a well-rounded, whole human being.

From the very beginning, students at Shelton Park Elementary School are exposed to art, music, leadership strategies. The well-rounded curriculum combined with support from the military counselors creates a school environment that can – and should – be modeled across the country.

As a lifetime educator, I am inspired to see how Virginia Beach Public Schools are supporting military children. They are truly a model to be emulated by any school, because every kid—military or not-deserves this kind of high-quality support and instruction.

Dr. Elizabeth Primas is the ESSA Program Manager for the National Newspapers Publishers Association.

Educator Spotlight: Donald Hense

Three-quarters of the students enrolled in Friendship schools in D.C. are from Wards 7 and 8, the city's two poorest areas, and nearly all are African-American. Their achievement is reflected in their continuous improvement on standardized tests. Most recently, Donald Hense and his team celebrated, when five of Friendship's 12 D.C. schools were rated Tier 1 by the Public Charter School Board – the highest of three ratings a charter school can earn.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

At 75, Donald Hense says he is not done. The Friendship Education Fund continues to identify opportunities to replicate their model around the country.

By Curtis Valentine

The African-American community’s fight for quality education requires constant dedication and reflection on successful strategies to educate our children. Donald Hense and the Friendship Charter Network is an example of success worthy of recognition.

Hense is the founder and board chairman of the Friendship Charter Network, the largest African-American-led charter school network in America. Hense’s accomplishment is significant, because, while over 80 percent of charter school students are Black or Latino, fewer than 10 percent of charter schools are founded and led by Blacks or Latinos, according to a study by the Brookings Institute.

Three-quarters of the students enrolled in Friendship schools in D.C. are from Wards 7 and 8, the city’s two poorest areas, and nearly all are African-American. Their achievement is reflected in their continuous improvement on standardized tests. Most recently, Hense and his team celebrated, when five of Friendship’s 12 D.C. schools were rated Tier 1 by the Public Charter School Board – the highest of three ratings a charter school can earn.

As a native of St. Louis and graduate of Morehouse College and Stanford University, Hense has long understood the power of a quality education. But for years he had no interest in working in K-12 education. He was serving as executive director of Friendship House Association, a non-profit serving low-income families in Washington D.C., when he was approached by an executive from a local charter operator about using Friendship House to charter a school. After some reflection, he agreed to transfer his experience fighting intergenerational poverty to the fight for quality public education.

Hense made history as the first African American to win a grant from New Schools Venture Fund, which supports charter school founders. Friendship was among the first group of schools chartered by the D.C. Public Charter School Board in 1998. Twenty years later, it has 12 campuses for students in grades Pre-K3 to 12 in D.C., an online school, and schools in Baton Rouge, La., Baltimore, Md., and Little Rock and Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Hense is proud of Friendship and of education reform efforts in Washington, but he is not ready to celebrate. “We declared victory too soon,” he says. “Fifteen years of education reform is not an institution.”

To Hense, the fight to reform school systems serving African-American students should include more leaders of color. For years, he held a monthly meeting of black charter school leaders in D.C. to talk about their experiences and discuss lessons learned, but it “fizzled out” after young leaders lost interest. “We brought in second and third generation [leaders] and forgot to show them that [African-Americans] need to work together to get things done,” he says. “New [leaders] have to participate in black organizations.”

In spite of a few setbacks, Hense is still dedicated to supporting African-Americans interested in opening their own charter schools. The greatest obstacle to their success, he believes, is lack of experience in management. A potential founder needs “a good plan and a good board of directors. It’s best to go in [to the charter application process] with a strong [management] team.”

Fortunately, there are positive examples of young, African-American charter school founders to emulate. In 2017, Dominique Lee of BRICK Avon Academy in Newark, New Jersey won a Promise Neighborhood grant from the U.S. Education Department. Dominque aims to use the grant to educate 3,000 students in Newark over the next few years, making BRICK the state’s third-largest CMO and the only one led by a person of color.

Hense recommends that other African Americans interested in starting charter schools apply for funding from the New Schools Venture Fund or for charter school design grants from Friends of Choice in Urban Schools (FOCUS), if they are in D.C.

At 75, Hense says he is not done. The Friendship Education Fund continues to identify opportunities to replicate their model around the country. Friendship’s goal is to bring what Hense and his team learned in Washington to the countless districts struggling to grow African-American student achievement. As DCPS welcomes a new chancellor with experience championing school choice, there may be new opportunities in D.C. as well.

This article is a part of The ‘Reinventing America’s Schools’ series. This series highlights Change Makers from our community who are walking reflections of what’s possible when we place Accountability and Autonomy at the forefront. 

Lakisha Young, Oakland Reach

Young knows firsthand the aggravation of dealing with the Oakland school lottery. She also understands the anxiety parents feel not knowing whether their children will have to enroll in a low-performing neighborhood school should there not be enough seats available at quality schools. Her personal experience led her to organize other parents and teach them how to advocate for their children.

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Lakisha Young is no stranger to education reform. A former Teach for America Corps member and founding member of a KIPP Charter School, Young knows the power parents can wield when they demand educational options for their children.
Lakisha Young is no stranger to education reform. A former Teach for America Corps member and founding member of a KIPP Charter School, Young knows the power parents can wield when they demand educational options for their children.

By Curtis Valentine, Reinventing America’s Schools, Guest Contributor

Lakisha Young is no stranger to education reform. A former Teach For America corps member and founding member of a KIPP Charter School, Young knows the power parents can wield when they demand educational options for their children. The daughter of a single mother who enrolled her in a traditional public school, a Catholic school, and later a private high school, Young expected to have the same power to make choices for her children when she became a mother.

A single mother of three, Young is satisfied with the choices she’s made: Her sons attend a charter school, and her daughter attends a selective high school. However, successfully securing places in these schools was no easy feat. Young knows firsthand the aggravation of dealing with the Oakland school lottery. She also understands the anxiety parents feel not knowing whether their children will have to enroll in a low-performing neighborhood school should there not be enough seats available at quality schools. Her personal experience led her to organize other parents and teach them how to advocate for their children.

In 2016, Young founded the Oakland Reach, which she describes as a “parent-run, parent-led group committed to empowering families from the most underserved communities to demand high-quality schools for children in Oakland.” Since then, the organization has informed more than 4,000 parents on the state of Oakland schools and trained over 300 parents in advocacy through its Oakland Family Advocacy Fellowship.

“If you’re black and low-income in Oakland, you have to fight for the right to a good school,” Young says. Two-thirds of black students in Oakland attend a school rated below the state average and only 1% attend a school rated above the state average (For more information visit the Oakland Reach website.) So Young looks for “parents willing to speak truth to power—and kinda trouble makers.”

Oakland Unified School District, faced with fiscal problems and too many half-empty schools, is closing school buildings to save money. Young and Oakland Reach decided to ask the district to give preference in high quality schools to students whose schools are closed. They dubbed this policy “The Opportunity Ticket,” worked tirelessly to advocate for it, and won a victory when the school board voted unanimously for it.

“Having to choose a school and having access are two different things,” Young explains. The Opportunity Ticket will give more low-income families access to the district’s best schools.

Oakland Reach wants all parents to have the same opportunities Young had, when she enrolled her sons in a public charter school. Today, more than 31% of Oakland’s public school students attend charters. Young fought to have her sons enroll in a school that, on average, graduates 86% of its students on time, compared to 75% in traditional public schools. Young’s sons and their classmates are also more likely to be accepted to college. In Oakland, 34% of African-American and Latino charter graduates are accepted to college, exceeding the district average of 15%. (For more information visit http://library.ccsa.org/OUSD%20Charter%20Report%202017.pdf)

Young is part of a wave of black women leading parent advocacy organizations around the country, including Aretta Baldon in Atlanta, Maya Martin Cadogan in Washington D.C., and Sarah Carpenter in Memphis. To Young, parents most impacted by failing schools have not been at the decision-making table. We are at the table now,” she says. “Parents bring a certain level of urgency [because] we don’t have an out. All black mommas needed were resources. Black mommas have been fighting for their kids since fighting to keep kids from being enslaved.”

Philanthropic investments in parent-led organizations like Oakland Reach have shifted the landscape for black women in leadership. “The missing components were resources to fight,” Young says. “There hasn’t been enough resources put behind black mommas and black daddies. This is new, this is like putting on a new suit … for us and for funders. People with resources trusting us.”

While Young celebrates the voice of black women, she recognizes that the Opportunity Ticket was successful thanks to an alliance with upper middle-class parents. “You need multiple stakeholders at the table,” she says. “Passing the Opportunity Ticket took a coalition of white allied parents and a focus on quality and equity for all kids.”

In a city looking for stability after 13 superintendents in 20 years, Oakland Reach has become a steady source of support for parents. Young is excited about the future and quite surprised that what was once just an idea has become a refuge for parents. She describes how overcome she was when one mother told her, “If I want to learn more about being better advocate for my kids…everybody is telling me that I need to be part of Oakland Reach.”

“I didn’t know what was possible” with Reach, Young admits. “I was moving with sheer will, I’d be fighting this fight — with Oakland Reach or not. I did not expect it to get to this point. I’m not shocked, though. This is what happens when you get fired up parents together.”

Next Stop? Young is in search of “What tables [parents] need to be sitting at in Sacramento.” Watch out state capitol, here she comes!

This article is a part of The ‘Reinventing America’s Schools’ series. This series highlights Change Makers from our community who are walking reflections of what’s possible when we place Accountability and Autonomy at the forefront. 

