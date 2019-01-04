Mel B Admits She Has Something to Prove During Upcoming Spice Girls Tour

By Rolling Out

Mel B is ready to “prove” herself again.

The Spice Girls singer — who has children Phoenix, 19, Angel, 11, and 7-year-old Madison from previous relationships — has downsized her home after paying millions in court costs during her bitter divorce from Stephen Belafonte, who she has to pay £35,000 (about $44,500 in U.S. dollars) a month in spousal support, and though she’s lost almost all her fortune, she’s not “frightened” or “bitter” about her current situation.

She said: “The reality of my life now is that I live in a rented apartment with my girls.

“Most of my money I earned over the past decade has gone.

“But I’ve always been the breadwinner, and I will continue to be the breadwinner and having to start over financially doesn’t frighten me.

“If anything, it makes me want to prove myself over again.

“I’m not bitter, I don’t look back, I just look forward.

“I have a beautiful apartment, my girls play the piano, Phoenix has a smaller apartment down the hall and I feel very blessed to be here.”

And the 43-year-old star feels “lucky” to love her work and is more than happy to keep pushing herself.

She added to Britain’s HELLO! magazine: “I’ve always worked hard, and I’ll continue to work hard because I love what I do. And if the price of freedom is to downsize to a smaller place, then it is absolutely worth it.

“I’m a working-class girl from Leeds. My dad worked as a welder and never missed a shift in his life.

“My mum worked lots of different jobs, including as a sales assistant in C&A and as a helper in an old people’s home so that me and my sister could have dance lessons.

“I’m lucky that I have a job that I love, and I’m lucky that I’m still working. I never forget that.”

This article originally appeared in Rollingout.com