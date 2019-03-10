Meet Forlanda Anderson at Alkebu-Lan Images Bookstore

By Nashville Pride

Forlanda D. Anderson is an author and motivational speaker born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. She will be at Nashville’s Alkebu-Lan Images Bookstore to sign copies of her two books and meet with interested people on Sunday, March 17 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Her two current titles are “Empowering Women through the Storm” and “Bully Me Not.”

Ms. Anderson says she is “a down south God fearing woman with intentions to inspire women in today’s society to be all that they can be and to wear their crowns despite difficult challenges, hardships, and the ways of society.” Her goal is “to motivate other’s to become fearless and to empower women to become the best version of themselves by promoting self-love and self-confidence while living their best lives and cultivating their purpose.”

She strives to make a difference by creating a generation of strong and courageous women who aren’t afraid to go after every dream and goal that they have set for their lives. Her hope is for women to wake up each day knowing that their life has a wonderful purpose waiting to be fulfilled. Women are queens, and leaders. Women, are magic.

“If you are looking for someone who speaks on the struggles of the world today, someone who has a passion for helping people, someone who isn’t afraid to speak up for our people and someone who not only speaks the truth but also writes to lift peoples spirits,” says one of her staunch supporters. “She is doing what most young black women are afraid to do, which is speak up and be free from the hurt and pain we have encountered. Learn to adapt and lift ourselves up instead of being scared and blaming the world for our pain. The world is cold but we must learn to empower and be great people we know we can be. She is your go-to!”

In her book Empowering Women through the Storm ($12.95 + $3.99 shipping), Storms can come at any time and on any day. They can invade your life with no prior notice. They can turn a good day into a terrible day and can change you for the better or worse. Everyone experiences storms at some point in their lives, whether in youth or old age. Storms are inevitable. What we do when those storms arise will mean the difference between a promising future and a miserable one. We all have our own challenges to face in life, but who says we must face them alone? When women come together to uplift each other, it changes the lives of them all. Women are powerful. Women are the change that the world has been looking for. Women are life.

In her book Bully Me Not ($8.95 + $3.99 shipping), India is known for her big personality and her amazing creativity. With her many friends, she likes to create new games. But when she ran into a slight problem at school, she had to use her personality, creativity, and self-love to solve it. And if you’re anything like India, you won’t let anything keep you down. India took a stand like never before, and she couldn’t be more proud of herself. Dive into the life of India where you can learn how she used her self-love to conquer one of the biggest roadblocks of a new school year.

Get in touch with Ms. Anderson for book signings and speaking engagements; email her at: anderson.forlanda@gmail.com Note that you can purchase copies of her book without paying for the shipping at the book signing or in person at the bookstore anytime, located at 2721 Jefferson Street, Nashville TN 37208. Call 615.321.4111 for store hours.

This article originally appeared in the Nashville Pride.

