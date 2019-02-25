Md. Lawmakers Take Aim at Gun Owners, AR-15 Rifles

Some Maryland gun owners who purchased their weapons after 2013 might have to turn them back in, according to one of two gun-related bills poised for discussion next week at the state capital.

House Bill 612, which aims to place AR-15 HBAR rifles as a “regulated firearm,” would only grandfather in rifles purchased before Oct. 1, 2013. Those purchased after that time would have to be returned.

The other mandate, Senate Bill 737, would place more requirements on long-term gun owners and their licenses.

The language proposed by lawmakers is similar to a bill passed in 2013 on handgun regulations.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer.