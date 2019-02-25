Md. Lawmakers Take Aim at Gun Owners, AR-15 Rifles

February 25, 2019 WI Web Staff Government, Law, Washington Informer 0
Photo by: Washington Informer
Photo by: Washington Informer
By WI Web Staff

Some Maryland gun owners who purchased their weapons after 2013 might have to turn them back in, according to one of two gun-related bills poised for discussion next week at the state capital.

House Bill 612, which aims to place AR-15 HBAR rifles as a “regulated firearm,” would only grandfather in rifles purchased before Oct. 1, 2013. Those purchased after that time would have to be returned.

The other mandate, Senate Bill 737, would place more requirements on long-term gun owners and their licenses.

The language proposed by lawmakers is similar to a bill passed in 2013 on handgun regulations.

This article originally appeared in the Washington Informer

Advertisements

Related Articles

defendernetwork.com
Defender News Network

GOP, Democrats splitting governor’s races in key states

November 7, 2018 Defender News Service Defender News Network, Politics, Voting 0

DEFENDER NEWS NETWORK — Democrats tried Tuesday to fight their way back to power in state capitols across the country by reclaiming governor’s seats in key Midwest states, major steps in their nationwide strategy to reverse years of Republican gains in state capitols. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.