MC Lyte will join cast of ‘New York Undercover’ reboot

March 23, 2019 Defender News Service Defender News Network, Hip-Hop, Television 1
MC Lyte
MC Lyte

By Defender News Service

Hip hop veteran MC Lyte is joining the cast for the reboot of the 90’s cop drama New York Undercover. The Brooklyn spitter will be starring alongside Malik Yoba and Lauren Velez who starred in the original series over 20 years ago. Lyte will be starring as Lt. April Freeman, a no-nonsense boss that keeps her officers on their toes, Deadline reports.

The “Cold Rock A Party” rapper is no stranger to the acting world.  She has guest starred on Queen of the South and Power. This is her first time being a regular on a series.

The reboot will have a mix of familiar and new faces. Otmara Marrero and Toby Sandeman will be taking the leading roles this time around, playing Melissa Ortiz and Nat Gilmore respectively.  The ABC series will follow the crime-solving duo as they fight to bring down some of New York City’s toughest criminals.

Dick Wolf and Ben Watkins, who were behind the original New York Undercover, are on board for its return. Yoba will be playing J.C Williams and Velez will be returning as Nina Moreno.

They are expected to start shooting this month.

New York Undercover premiered in 1994 and was groundbreaking as it was the first cop drama to have two actors of color in leading roles.  It was cancelled after its fourth season.

Advertisements

Related Articles

Op-Ed

There’s Power in the Purse

April 29, 2013 NNPAMaya Op-Ed Comments Off on There’s Power in the Purse

By Cheryl Pearson-McNeil NNPA Columnist   Depending on the day, what you’re reading or who you’re listening to, the economy is either still in the tank, in recovery, getting worse or is on the upswing.  Whatever the fluctuating state of the American economy, money is being spent.  Read More

Advertisements
Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg to Star in ABC’s Jermaine Fowler Comedy

February 18, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

(Hollywood Reporter) – Whoopi Goldberg is making her return to scripted TV. The View co-host has been tapped to star in ABC’s comedy pilot Delores & Jermaine, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Based on the life of Jermaine Fowler, the show will star the comedian as a millennial with big ideas, Read More

Advertisements
Entertainment

Television Networks Looking Back at Katrina

August 21, 2015 Kyle Yeldell Entertainment 0

DAVID BAUDER, AP Television Writer NEW YORK (AP) — ABC’s Robin Roberts and Fox News Channel’s Shepard Smith, who anchor specials this weekend about the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina’s devastating Gulf Coast landfall, both had reasons to avoid the topic. Mississippi native Roberts reported Read More

Advertisements

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.