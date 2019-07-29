fbpx
Connect with us

Afro

MBK Golf Tournament Raises Funds For Local Programs

THE AFRO — In their attempt to expand the vision and opportunities for young African American men, My Brothers Keeper (MBK) took to the links for the first time. MBK’s Prince George’s and Montgomery County chapters joined forces to tee off the inaugural My Brother’s Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD.  

Published

14 hours ago

on

My Brother’s Keeper did their inaugural My Brother’s Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

In their attempt to expand the vision and opportunities for young African American men, My Brothers Keeper (MBK) took to the links for the first time. MBK’s Prince George’s and Montgomery County chapters joined forces to tee off the inaugural My Brother’s Birdies charity golf tournament at the TPC Avenel Course in Potomac, MD.

The tournament was more than just a fellowship and networking event for avid golfers who took advantage of playing at a PGA tournament caliber course.  It was a chance for MBK to promote the success of young men in the MBK network and give them an opportunity to gain a broader perspective on what it takes to become a professional success.

“We want these young people to know the sky’s the limit,” Prince George’s County MBK Executive Director Robert Johnson told the AFRO.  “Bringing to them an event like this gives them a chance to look at business leaders as role models to help them reach their aspirations.”

President Barack Obama launched the MBK program in February 2014. Since its inception, the goal has been to address issues facing young men of color and to ensure they are given an opportunity to reach their full potential. In 2015, the MBK Alliance was launched and in 2017 the  Alliance became an initiative of the Obama Foundation. As a part of the Obama Foundation, MBK Alliance focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color where through local programs and private sector partnerships.

The Prince George’s County chapter of MBK was established in 2016 and has taken a different approach than the others around the country, Johnson says.  Their concept involves connecting local businesses and other non profit organizations to leverage the collaborative resources for creating a pipeline of college students and to establish a network of mentorship programs throughout the county.

MBK in Prince George’s County has developed and cultivated relationships by partnering with organizations such as Jacob’s Ladder, the Concerned Black Clergy and 100 Black Fathers. They have been very aggressive in developing a college to leadership pipeline where the professional businessmen help their younger proteges focusing on mentorship, college readiness, job creation and reducing gang violence.

MBK’s college to career mentorship pipeline creates new mentors through building relationships with current professionals that establishes a generational network of men who give back to the community. Once the mentorship has been established professional business leaders take a college student under their wing for help in developing a professional persona and using teaching strategies to give them a perspective on succeeding in the corporate world.

During their mentorship, college students reach back into the communities also.  They become the role models for high school and provide guidance and strategies that prepare them for the academic world beyond graduation.  That mentoring starts at places such as SAT leadership academies in Bowie and District heights and enrichment programs at Bowie High School.

“Everyone pays it forward,” Johnson said.  “We take a collaborative approach through our mentorship programs to provide as many support networks as possible.”

The golf tournament raised funds to benefit the programs that are being produced by the chapters in Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties.  Organizers hoped the event will generate a chance for new relationships to develop.

“We’re using the game of golf to engage new community partners to rally around the critical initiatives and programs,” says Justin Harrison, program director with MBK Golf Classic. “The classic is a vehicle for the next generation of young men to learn and play golf, and provide mentors an opportunity to connect with them.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Afro

Are Low-Income Residents a Priority?

THE AFRO — Water has for the most part has been restored to the residents of Poe Homes in West Baltimore.  But an air of wariness remains among residents at the aging housing project after the weeks long ordeal of losing access to water has raised concerns the low-income facility was a low priority for the city.

Published

5 days ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Shanelle, is one of the residents of Poe Homes, the West Baltimore housing project, which experienced a crippling water outage last week. (Photo Credit: Stephan Janis)
By Stephen Janis and Taya Graham

Water has for the most part has been restored to the residents of Poe Homes in West Baltimore.  But an air of wariness remains among residents at the aging housing project after the weeks long ordeal of losing access to water has raised concerns the low-income facility was a low priority for the city.

A variety of residents spoke to the AFRO about last week’s perilous outage, and most said they still believe that the prolonged period without water in their homes was in part a matter of long-term neglect.

“If this problem happened in Fells Point, they would have got it done, they would have gotten it done in two days, “a resident who only wanted to be identified as Ms K. told the AFRO.

“We’re Poe Homes, I feel they look at us as being the poor people.”

Shanelle, a five-year resident said life was difficult during the nearly eight days she went without water.

“We weren’t able to wash clothes take a bath or shower,” she said.  “We had to use the bottled water they gave us to flush the toilets.”

Officials with the Department of Public Works dispute that Poe homes was neglected.  In an interview with the AFRO DPW spokesman Jeffrey Raymond said repair efforts began immediately and have been ongoing since the crisis began.

“This was absolutely a priority,” he said.  “We never left this alone.”.

“This was not a reflection of our customers, but the infrastructure.”

He said the agency that manages the city’s water infrastructure was blindsided by a cascading series of events that culminated in an inoperative water main connected to Poe’s primary water supply line.

“It goes back to some valves that failed several weeks ago,” Raymond said.  “In the course of shutting them down some of the valves failed.”

But, several residents pointed just across the street as an example of how the city prioritizes resources.   Less than a block from Poe Homes stands the Center West apartment complex, a brand new rental development funded in part by an $80 million tax break.

“They never want to come and fix here, they want to build for the tourists,” a young resident named Tezz said.

In fact, some say the new development billed as a “luxury” apartment complex stands in stark contrast to conditions they contend with daily.

“They are building pools inside those apartments,” Tezz noted.  “You have to put two and two together.”

Help for the embattled residents may come with strings attached.

Last year, the Baltimore Business Journal reported that Poe Homes was the recipient a $1.3 million grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The grant is intended to study and prepare for an overhaul of the development, which the city’s housing department hopes to make part of the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, or RAD.

The program allows private developers to purchase public housing in exchange for making much needed repairs.  Critics have said the program prioritizes profits over well maintained publicly subsidized housing.

“The RAD program is as American as apple pie; use government funds to guarantee profits to the private sector while meeting the needs of 25 percent of those requiring assistance,” Jeff Singer, a professor for the University of Maryland School of Social Work told the AFRO.

Also adding to the anxiety of residents is a ten percent increase in their water bills effective July 1. It is a rate hike they say is ill-timed.

“I don’t think they should do that now,” Shanelle said.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Continue Reading

Afro

Bill Introduced to Improve Maternal Healthcare

THE AFRO — Expectant mothers face challenges when seeking quality prenatal care in the District of Columbia.  Economic and transportation barriers contribute to the District’s infant mortality rate which is amongst the worst in the nation. In 2018 there were an average of 36.1 deaths for every 100,000 live births while nationally the rate is 20.7.

Published

1 week ago

on

July 22, 2019

By

D.C. City Council member Charles Allen wrote a bill in support of expanding maternal health care opportunities to expectant mothers. (Courtesy Photo)

By Mark F. Gray

Expectant mothers face challenges when seeking quality prenatal care in the District of Columbia.  Economic and transportation barriers contribute to the District’s infant mortality rate which is amongst the worst in the nation. In 2018 there were an average of 36.1 deaths for every 100,000 live births while nationally the rate is 20.7.

The D.C. City Council is pondering a bill that pushes for better maternal health care services that would be covered under all forms of insurance in an attempt to provide better prenatal care for expectant mothers in the District.

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen introduced legislation that proposes expanding the list of medical care provisions for expectant mothers. The Maternal Health Care Improvement and Expansion Act of 2019 would also create a Center for Maternal Wellness and includes a travel stipend to aid in transportation so patients can reach their preferred health care provider consistently during pregnancy.

“We know women need more access to health care during and after a pregnancy,” Allen said in his statement. “We know community-centered health care can improve outcomes.”

However, Black mothers are facing more dangerous outcomes during their pregnancies.  Figures reported by Allen’s office state Black women are dying at a rate that is three to four times higher than White expectant mothers.  Low income mothers are struggling to gain consistent regular preventive, prenatal and postpartum care which is contributing to the D.C.’s high maternal mortality rate also.

“Last year, this Council created a Maternal Mortality Review Committee, but we don’t have to wait for results to make improvements,” said Allen.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by Councilmember Vincent Gray, would require private insurers, Medicaid, and the D.C. Healthcare Alliance to add pre and post natal services to it’s benefits.  It would cover at least two postpartum health care visits and home visits for maternal care and fertility preservation services. Currently, Medicaid only includes one postpartum visit after six weeks and ends postpartum medical coverage at 60 days.

Allen’s proposal addresses the barriers facing patients who find it difficult when traveling to their health care provider by offering financial assistance for travel to and from prenatal and postpartum visits.  Transportation availability is seen as a vital cog in the hope of improving infant survival rates in D.C.

“We know for some women transportation is a barrier,” Allen stated. “That’s why this bill also includes a travel stipend to get to their preferred health care provider. If we can’t get people there, none of these other changes will make a difference.”

This bill would extend coverage to one full year for extremely low income residents who are living well below the federal poverty line.

The bill also calls for establishing a Center on Maternal Health and Wellness. Allen wants to build community among women who are pregnant and would consolidate a portion of services to be conveniently available in one location.  The Center would offer childcare onsite while making its services available through telehealth and online.

At the Center, a group of maternal care coordinators would advise pregnant mothers on how to navigate through the services available in the District during pregnancy and postpartum.  It will promote maternal support groups and provide health and nutrition counseling, and distribute prenatal vitamins. Group counseling services would also be available for individuals or family members who have been impacted by an infant’s or mother’s death. This is similar to the District’s comprehensive breastfeeding center. 

“We know a sense of community can help pregnant women and new mothers talk through challenges,” said Allen.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Continue Reading

Afro

Larry Young Does It Again

THE AFRO — Larry Young, former State Senator and venerable Baltimore talk show host has again been named one of the top talk radio personalities in America. The Talkers Magazine, one of the most important publications in the world of talk radio, named Young one of its “Heavy Hundred,” the 100 “Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America.”

Published

1 week ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

Larry Young, host of the Larry Young Morning Show on WOLB 1010AM, was once again named one of the best radio talk show hosts in America, by Talkers Magazine. (Courtesy Photo)

By AFRO Staff

Larry Young, former State Senator and venerable Baltimore talk show host has again been named one of the top talk radio personalities in America.

The Talkers Magazine, one of the most important publications in the world of talk radio, named Young one of its “Heavy Hundred,” the 100 “Most Important Talk Show Hosts in America.”

Young, host of the “Larry Young Morning Show” on WOLB 1010 AM, was ranked number 41 in the 2019 edition of Talkers Magazine It is the silver anniversary, 25th edition of the magazine. This year Young moved up in the national rankings, going from number 50 in 2018 to his current ranking at 41.

According to the magazine, the rankings are compiled based on several criteria: effort, courage, impact, longevity, potential, recognition, service, talent and uniqueness.

Congratulations LY!

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Continue Reading

Afro

Baltimore Black Engineers Celebrate 30 Years

THE AFRO — The chapter had a black tie gala fundraiser to support for their work to support collegiate and pre-collegiate students, as well as professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The event included an awards ceremony, which honored individuals and organizations recognizing outstanding achievement in various areas in support of the NSBE-BMAC mission.

Published

1 week ago

on

July 21, 2019

By

(L to R: Mrs. Steffanie B. Easter, Director, Navy Staff, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; Mrs. Earnestine Baker, Executive Director – Emerita Meyerhoff Scholars Program, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Legacy Achievement Award Honoree; Dr. Eugene M. DeLoatch, Dean Emeritus Morgan State University School of Engineering, Legacy Achievement Award Honoree; Dr. James E. West, Inventor, Professor, Johns Hopkins University, Legacy Achievement Award Honoree; Mr. William S. Redmond, III, President, NSBEBMAC) (Courtesy Photo)
By AFRO Staff

On June 22, nearly 200 people gathered at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of African American History and Culture, in downtown Baltimore to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the National Society of Black Engineers Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter (NSBE-BMAC).

The chapter had a black tie gala fundraiser to support for their work to support collegiate and pre-collegiate students, as well as professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The event included an awards ceremony, which honored individuals and organizations recognizing outstanding achievement in various areas in support of the NSBE-BMAC mission.

Steffanie B. Easter, director of Navy Staff for the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, was the keynote speaker.

This article originally appeared in The Afro.

Continue Reading

Afro

Howard Leads HBCU Awards

THE AFRO — Howard University is leading with 12 finalist nominations in the 2019 HBCU Awards.  Presented by HBCU Digest, the HBCU Awards are the first and only national awards ceremony honoring individual and institutional achievements at history Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Published

1 week ago

on

July 20, 2019

By

Howard University led with 12 finalist nominations for the 2019 HBCU Awards presented by the {HBCU Digest}, including President Wayne A.I. Frederick, pictured in the suit, who was nominated for Best Male President. (Courtesy Photo)

By Micha Green, AFRO Washington, D.C. Editor, [email protected]

Howard University is leading with 12 finalist nominations in the 2019 HBCU Awards.  Presented by HBCU Digest, the HBCU Awards are the first and only national awards ceremony honoring individual and institutional achievements at history Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Known as “The Mecca,” or “Black Ivy” some of Howar’s nominations include College of the Year, Male President of the Year, Best Student Government Association (SGA) and Best Board of Trustees.

“It is fitting for Howard University to lead this year’s sterling panel of nominees,” said HBCU Digest Founding Editor Jarrett Carter according to a press release.  “They had an extraordinary academic year highlighted with several individual and collective accomplishments that represented the best of America’s flagship historically black institution, and the spirit of the HBCU mission at large. The Howard community and the District of Columbia should take great pride in HU’s work this year.”

All winners are selected by a panel of previous winners, journalists, HBCU executives, students and alumni.

President Wayne A.I. Frederick, who is nominated for Best Male President of the Year, weighed in on the accomplishments.

“It is an honor to receive 12 nominations in the 2019 HBCU Awards,” he said.  “HBCUs produce many of the best and brightest scholars and these nominations reflect the hard work of our students, faculty, staff and alumni to embody Howard University’s mission of Truth and Service.”

Howard’s full nominations include:

Best Research Center– Howard University Data Science and Cybersecurity Center

Best Business Program – Howard University School of Business

Best Social Work Program – Howard University School of Social Work

Best Student Newspaper – The Hilltop

Best SGA– Howard University Student Association

Female Student of the Year – Jaylin Paschal, immediate past editor of The Hilltop

Female Faculty of the Year – Keneshia Grant, Ph.D., assistant professor of political science

Alumna of the Year – Ezinne Kwubiri, H&M head of Inclusion and Diversity, North America

Alumnus of the Year – Charles D. King, MACRO founder and CEO

Male President of the Year – Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA

Board of Trustees of the Year – Howard University Board of Trustees

HBCU of the Year – Howard University

The actual awards ceremony will be held on Friday, August 2 at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in downtown Baltimore.

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Continue Reading

2018 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship

Church Ministers Through Little Library

THE AFRO — St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church/ Iglesia Episcopal San Mateo in Hyattsville, MD. is using books as a means of bringing education, entertainment and hope to the community.

Published

2 weeks ago

on

July 18, 2019

By

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church/ Iglesia Episcopal San Mateo in Hyattsville, MD. officially dedicated the first Little Library solely for children on June 30. (Photo by: Micha Green)

By Micha Green

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church/ Iglesia Episcopal San Mateo in Hyattsville, MD. is using books as a means of bringing education, entertainment and hope to the community.

Two days after St. Matthew’s church member Bernard Jarvis, 25, was gunned down in nearby Brentwood in Northeast, D.C., the parish unveiled a Little Library for children in the neighborhood between services on June 30.  While the planning of the Little Library had been in the works for months, Rector Rev. Vidal Rivas and Associate Priest Sister Elena Thompson remembered Jarvis during the Little Library dedication.

As the community mourned the loss of Jarvis, the birth of the Little Library brought a clear sense of joy to those who attended its unveiling.

“I think this is a little hope, to say as we remember the member that passed away, we can still continue to support those little kids that are growing up and contributing to this Little Library in his memory as well,” Hyattsville City Council member Edoard Haba (Ward 4) told the AFRO.

Haba shared that he felt the creation of the Little Library was important to children’s education and thus kids’ overall growth.

“Education is important in youth and kids’ development,” he said.

The City Council member is so inspired by the Little Library concept that he is working to have more built throughout Hyattsville.

“As part of my vision for the community, I also plan to install a couple more of these Little Libraries throughout the community.  We have three that are slated to be installed by the end of this month,” he said.

While Hyattsville already has a Little Library, according to Sister Thompson explained that the St. Matthew’s location is the only one solely dedicated to young people.

“The Little Library is a movement that is all across the country now, and they’re about a dozen Little Libraries already in Hyattsville, but this is the first one specifically dedicated to books for children,” she told the AFRO.

Thompson shared the logical and historic reasons why having a Little Library made sense for the neighborhood surrounding St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church/ Iglesia Episcopal San Mateo.

“We got the idea to put the Little Library here in two ways. One of which is that we have many children, when school gets out, walking right past our building. And the second is that this parish has a history of providing library services to the community, that goes back to the years in which the Hyattsville library was racially segregated,” she said.

According to Thompson, parish families worked to create an inclusive library.

“There was a family here named Hotchkiss who wanted to be sure that reading and books were available to all children. And so they and others established a parish library.  The family of Owen Thomas gave a large grant, when this building was built in 1953, to make sure that there’d be a dedicated library space to which everyone could come,” she told the AFRO.

However, overtime, the demand for an inclusive library affiliated with the church became less as the public library eventually integrated.

“So we still have some of those old books, and we got into a discussion about what we should do with our old books from our old library and the children who are here in our church, in our day school and in the public school who come walking past us,” Thompson said. “And we brought up the idea of a Little Library and the Junior Warden immediately said, ‘I would like to build that.’  His name is Jose Ramirez. Jose went to his workshop, and over the next three months, built this library from scratch, and last Monday installed it.”

The need for a Little Library was further emphasized once installed, as community members began using it  before the formal dedication.

“The community already responded- brought books, taken books and we are looking forward to a big outreach as well as an internal ministry for the Parish,” Thompson explained.

Using the ministry of education, the Episcopal Church Women (ECW) group at  St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church/ Iglesia Episcopal San Mateo will be sharing the Little Library idea.

“Our ECW is going on a visit to another parish that has another school, and we hope to be able to tell them our story, and help them to begin a Little Library ministry of their own.”

This article originally appeared in The Afro

Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

%d bloggers like this: