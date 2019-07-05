Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo on ‘State of Black Houston’

By Marilyn Marshall

The Defender presented its latest Conversations & Coffee series titled “State of Black Houston” at the Power Center. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fielded questions in front of the packed audience. CenterPoint Energy joined the Defender in presenting the series.

Turner and Hidalgo both introduced slide presentations showing steps taken by the City of Houston and Harris County to address issues impacting Black Houstonians. During a question and answer session, they discussed such topics as housing, economic development, the 2020 Census, criminal justice and MWBE programs.

Turner was elected Houston’s second Black mayor in 2015. Hidalgo was elected the first woman and first Latina county judge in 2018 and is presiding officer on the Commissioners Court.

