Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and actress Taraji P. Henson attend screening of ‘What Men Want’

By Martel Sharpe

A special screening of producers Will Packer and James Lopez’s film, “What Men Want,” was recently held on Saturday, Jan. 19, for Atlanta’s tastemakers and celebrities. The screening took place at Regal Cinemas in Atlantic Station and was hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Starring Henson, the film depicts a female sports agent who gains the ability to hear the thoughts of men. Distributed by Paramount Pictures, “What Men Want” is a remake of the 2000 film “What Women Want,” which starred Mel Gibson and Helen Hunt.

“What Men Want” enters theaters on Feb. 8.