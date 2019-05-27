Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson Hosts Community Meetings In First District

May 27, 2019 leslie Chicago Crusader, Community 0
Gary, Indiana-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson
Gary, Indiana-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson

By Chicago Crusader

Gary, Indiana-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson will host a series of community meetings over the coming months to share information and to provide updates about improvements occurring throughout the city. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the first district which includes Miller, Aetna and Glen Ryan. The Mayor will discuss improvements on Lake Street.

Business owners on, and adjacent to Lake Street are encouraged to attend the meeting at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street.

Following the business meeting, residents are invited to the join the Mayor and Department Heads at 6:30 p.m. for an informational session also at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center.  The meeting will feature a brief presentation from city officials and residents will be able to engage and ask questions.

Subsequent meetings will be announced going forward for each of the city’s districts.

Advertisements

Related Articles

"Freedom's Journal" mural outside the offices of NNPA member publisher, the Dallas Weekly, a newspaper that reports on events in the African-American community in Dallas, Texas. (Source: Pinterest)
#NNPA BlackPress

Black History Month: Two Centuries of Black History and the Black Press

January 20, 2019 Stacy M. Brown #NNPA BlackPress, Black History, Business, Chicago Crusader, Commentary, Community, Dallas Weekly, Featured, Media, National, NNPA History, NNPA Newswire, Stacey M. Brown, The Philadelphia Tribune 0

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The Black Press is an aspect of the fabric of the Black existence in America that is not getting enough attention or support from the community,” Kisha A. Brown, the founder and CEO of Justis Connection, told NNPA Newswire. […read more]

Advertisements
THE CHICAGO FOOTBALL CLASSIC HBCU College Fair officially opens with the cutting of the ribbon by co-sproducers of the event. Pictured from l-r: Taheria Brown from CPS; Chancellor Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago; Letticia Flores Poole from BMO Harris Bank and Larry Huggins, co-founder of the Chicago Football Classic. (Photo credit: Tito Garcia)
Chicago Crusader

PRESS ROOM: Chicago Football Classic College Offered it All and a Great Game

September 30, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, Education, Sports 1

CHICAGO CRUSADER — The Morehouse College’s Maroon Tigers beat the Miles College Golden Bears 23-21 in the XXI Chicago Football Classic […read more]

Advertisements
Gary, Indiana Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson
Chicago Crusader

OP-ED: Why Gary’s Mayor accepted the role as president of National League of Cities

December 3, 2018 crusader Chicago Crusader, National, News, Op-Ed 0

CHICAGO CRUSADER — Like so many cities across the country, Gary faces significant challenges-from financial struggles and issues with crime right down to potholes and snow removal. […read more]

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.