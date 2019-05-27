Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson Hosts Community Meetings In First District

Gary, Indiana-Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson will host a series of community meetings over the coming months to share information and to provide updates about improvements occurring throughout the city. The first meeting will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in the first district which includes Miller, Aetna and Glen Ryan. The Mayor will discuss improvements on Lake Street.

Business owners on, and adjacent to Lake Street are encouraged to attend the meeting at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center, 875 S. Lake Street.

Following the business meeting, residents are invited to the join the Mayor and Department Heads at 6:30 p.m. for an informational session also at Beyond 4 Walls Christian Center. The meeting will feature a brief presentation from city officials and residents will be able to engage and ask questions.

Subsequent meetings will be announced going forward for each of the city’s districts.