Maxine Waters and NABJ Call Out CBS for Lack of African American Representation for 2020 Campaign Coverage

(Photo: @bfmitchell | Twitter)
By Sentinel News Service

CBS associated producer Ben Mitchell recently tweeted  the networks “2020 Campaign Reporters and Producers” and social media quickly noticed its lack of representation of one of the nations key voting demographics.

Congressmember Maxine Waters called the network out via Twitter and challenged them to live up to its proclaimed support for diversity.

CBS, the efforts on your website about your support for diversity flies in the face of your display of all of the reporters you’ve selected for the 2020 campaign. Not one black. What’s up with this? An explanation is needed.

— Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 14, 2019

NABJ (National Association Black Journalist) president Sarah Glover replied to Mitchell’s tweet asking if they would be “adding team members”?

This article originally appeared in the Los Angeles Sentinel.

