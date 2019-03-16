Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center announces breakfast honoring Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr.

Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr. (photo contributed)
By Pride Newsdesk

Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center (MWCHC), Nashville’s oldest non-profit health center, has announced the Dr. Matthew Walker, Sr. Legacy Breakfast will take place April 4 at The Cal Turner Family Center at Meharry Medical College (1011 21st Ave. N.). Admission is free, and donations are appreciated, with all proceeds benefiting MWCHC.

Dr. Walker was one of the first African Americans voted into the Nashville Academy of Medicine and was on the Board of Hospital Commissioners of Nashville General Hospital. He founded Meharry Neighborhood Health Center in 1968, which was later renamed Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center.

The breakfast will feature a keynote address by Dr. Stephanie Bailey, the senior associate dean of Public Health Practice at Meharry Medical College and lifetime champion of health excellence. She is a previous Metro Health Department director and was the Chief for Public Health Practice at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Early in her career, Dr. Bailey was a physician at MWCHC, and as a medical student she performed rounds with Dr. Walker on surgery rotation.

This event is made possible by Artmas L. Worthy, D.D.S.; Shugga Hi Bakery and Café; Woodcuts Gallery and Framing; and Nashville Medical News.

