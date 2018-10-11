Massive Weekend Mobilizations Engage Infrequent Voters for Andrew Gillum, Bill Nelson and other Progressive Candidates Down the Ballot

1,200 Immigrant youth and families joined by the New Florida Majority, FLIC and other members of the Win Justice Coalition reached nearly 75,000 people at the doors, by phone and via text in the largest statewide voter mobilization action so far this election cycle.

MIAMI — Over 1,200 immigrant youth, families, and allies gathered in Miami to kick-off the one-month countdown to this year’s midterm election on October 6, 2018. By weekend’s end, the New Florida Majority, United We Dream Action, SEIU Florida, FLIC Votes and other members of the Win Justice coalition had knocked on 29,000 doors, called 16,000 people and texted 45,000 numbers in what was coordinated the largest single voter mobilization in the state of Florida this election cycle.

NewFM volunteers texted 12,000 people and knocked on 1,900 doors alone on Saturday, concentrating their efforts among infrequent voters in communities across Miami-Dade, Broward and Duval counties. The message was simple – talk to folks about coming out in support of Andrew Gillum, Senator Bill Nelson, and Amendment 4; the ballot initiative that would restore voting rights for 1.4 million Floridians who’ve completed their sentence.

With Supreme Court confirmation hearings still fresh in many people’s minds, NewFM Executive Director Andrea Mercado said that it was a critical that people remember that they don’t have to wait long to change the course of the nation.

“We can bring forth a just and equitable state that builds-up communities and families by electing those who will vote for policies that will serve all people, not just the privileged few,” said Mercado. “We are not powerless. We have the numbers and this year, we have the opportunity to not just talk about change, but to actually vote it into existence.”

The Win Justice coalition includes Florida based groups Planned Parenthood, Service Employees International Union (SEIU), Center for Community Change Action (CCCA), Color of Change, New Florida Majority, Organize Florida, and Florida Immigrant Coalition Votes (FLIC Votes). So far, the coalition has knocked on over 800,000 doors through more than 400 events since April, with a plan to exceed over a million doors well before Election Day.

“This election is one of the most important we have seen in our lifetime,” said Melissa Morales, Executive Director of SEIU Florida and Campaign Manager for Win Justice Florida. “Republican leadership in Washington and Florida have continued to lead by trying to divide us. We will not cower. We will not be divided. Our communities have and will continue to stand united in the goal of creating a better life for ourselves and our families. Today’s record-breaking volunteer action to get out the vote this November is a testament to that fact.”

Early voting in Miami-Dade County begins Monday, October 22. The New Florida Majority will continue their Get Out the Vote initiatives with several upcoming events including a no holds bar online discussion on Wednesday October 10 with political consultant Angela Rye.

Register at http://newfm.win/1010angelarye for the online conversation with Angela Rye and check out http://newfm.win/getinvolved for more upcoming events.

This article originally appeared in The Westside Gazette.

