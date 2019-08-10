fbpx
Maryland Needs to Distribute Education Funding Equally: Report

Danielle Farrie, research director for the Education Law Center in Newark, New Jersey, used the latest economic data from 2016 to show Maryland's poorer school districts received $800 fewer than wealthier districts.

Danielle Farrie (right) presents an assessment of Maryland in comparison to other states on education funding in Annapolis on Aug. 1. (William J. Ford/The Washington Informer)

ANNAPOLIS — Although Maryland received a high mark in terms of funding levels for education, it rated poorly on distributing money to some of its school districts, according to a report presented Thursday in Annapolis.

Danielle Farrie, research director for the Education Law Center in Newark, New Jersey, used the latest economic data from 2016 to show Maryland’s poorer school districts received $800 fewer than wealthier districts.

Farrie also said Maryland’s assessment of schools being underfunded by at least $3 billion annually could be more.

“Although the funding levels are high, they are not equitably distributed. That means the poorest districts are getting less funding,” she said, adding the money assessed in the report focuses on state and local funding combined and not including federal dollars.

Farrie presented a report titled “School Funding Fairness – How Maryland Compares” to the 13-member Blueprint for Maryland’s Future work group that seeks how to establish funding formulas between state and local school systems.

The group being led by former University of System Maryland chancellor William “Brit” Kirwan proposes to come up with recommendations this year before the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

The legislature already approved an additional $255 million in the budget toward the Kirwan recommendations.

The measure also allocates $725 million through 2022 with an additional $130 million if lawmakers can pass legislation next year on how to pay for additional programming.

During Farrie’s presentation, Prince George’s County school board Chairman Alvin Thornton, who led the effort more than 20 years ago to create a funding formula to bridge education equities, asked if the report includes school capacity.

No, Farrie said. “We just looked at the revenue coming in.”

In terms of ranking against other states, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Delaware all received an “A” for funding levels. Maryland and New Hampshire garnered a “B” on the report. However, Maryland scored a “D” along with Virginia for distribution of money.

Former state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. of Montgomery County said the current data for Maryland shows Somerset County with only 10 schools received $17,736 in state aid and neighboring Talbot County received $13,300.

“The students in the poorest jurisdiction are receiving more than the highest jurisdictions. It makes some of your regression analysts a little more difficult,” said Madaleno, who now works as the county’s budget director. “It’s hard to take Maryland into your context … when there are so many things going on. The numbers don’t reflect Maryland’s reality.”

The report didn’t offer any recommendations, but Kirwan said the data would be reviewed in more detail later.

The work group will continue to meet until 4:30 p.m. Thursday with another meeting scheduled for Aug. 22.

This article originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Debra Lee Named to AT&T Board of Directors

Former BET Networks Chair and CEO Debra Lee has been named to the AT&T board of directors. Lee, who worked for more than 30 years at BET Networks, was previously named to both Billboard's Power 100 list and The Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful Women in Entertainment. She was appointed in 2011 to the White House Management Advisory Board by President Barack Obama and currently serves on the boards of Marriott and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

August 11, 2019

Debra Lee (Photo by: Wikimedia Commons | Fortune Live Media)

By WI Web Staff

Former BET Networks Chair and CEO Debra Lee has been named to the AT&T board of directors.

Lee, who worked for more than 30 years at BET Networks, was previously named to both Billboard’s Power 100 list and The Hollywood Reporter’s Most Powerful Women in Entertainment. She was appointed in 2011 to the White House Management Advisory Board by President Barack Obama and currently serves on the boards of Marriott and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.

“Debra’s outstanding leadership, deep expertise and strong track record in the entertainment and media industry will be terrific additions to our board of directors,” said AT&T Chair and CEO Randall Stephenson. “Her unique perspective as a media industry leader and operations executive, and her lifetime commitment to community service give her valuable insights I look forward to having on our board.”

Lee worked at BET, beginning as its first in-house counsel in 1986 and eventually ascending to chair and CEO, a role she held from 2006 to her retirement last year.

Under her leadership, the network launched such hit series as “Being Mary Jane,” “Black Girls Rock!” and “The New Edition Story,” and as well as the BET Awards and BET Honors ceremonies.

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

COMMENTARY: August Greetings from DC Department of Aging and Community Living

The DC Commission on Aging recently held their annual retreat where they planned for the upcoming year. The Commission on Aging is a 15-member citizens advisory group appointed by the Mayor "to advise the Mayor, the DC Council, the DC Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL), and the public concerning the views and needs of the aged in the District of Columbia" (DC Law § 7-504.01). Commissioners represent all eight wards of the city and serve as your voice in the community, advising DC government on aging issues and concerns.

August 11, 2019

Laura Newland, executive director, DC Office of Aging and Community Living

By Laura Newland, Director, Laura Newland, Director, DC Department of Aging and Community Living

The DC Commission on Aging recently held their annual retreat where they planned for the upcoming year. The Commission on Aging is a 15-member citizens advisory group appointed by the Mayor “to advise the Mayor, the DC Council, the DC Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL), and the public concerning the views and needs of the aged in the District of Columbia” (DC Law § 7-504.01). Commissioners represent all eight wards of the city and serve as your voice in the community, advising DC government on aging issues and concerns.

In addition to meeting monthly, your commissioners are out in the community, working with residents, listening to concerns, and bringing information back to help us as we work to make DC a city where you want to be—at every age. They also work with mini-commissions in each ward. Mini-commissions are made up of residents and advocates who serve as the eyes and ears in your community and advise the Commission on Aging on senior concerns in your neighborhood.

Since starting in my role, I’ve looked to the Commission on Aging for guidance on how DACL can truly represent the needs of the community. They’ve counseled me on a range of issues—from health and wellness, elder abuse and fraud protection, and to what the agency’s relationship should be to the community. I’m so grateful for their guidance and support. They helped me navigate my transition as a new director, and today, they continue to advise me on the role of DACL as a department and how we can work together to best serve the community.

They also advise the Mayor and Council and help to ensure that when the big decisions are made for the city, the concerns and the needs of our older Washingtonians are included.

I encourage all of you to get to know the Commissioners representing your Ward. DACL is committed to listening to the community — whether we’re engaging with you in your neighborhood, chatting with you on the phone, or working with our Commissioners — we are constantly looking for more opportunities and better ways to meet you wherever you’re at.

To apply to become a member, visit the Mayor’s Office of Talents and Appointments website http://motaboards.theresumator.com/apply/Ut1kD1/Commission-On-Aging.

Find out more about how to get in contact with your Commissioner by calling my office at 202-724-5626.

Be well, and remember — Aging is Living!

Your 2019-2020 Commission on Aging members are:

Guleford Bobo, Commission on Aging Chair, Ward 8

Carolyn Matthews, Commission on Aging Vice Chair, Ward 1

Nancy Miranda, Ward 1

Jo-Anne Hersh, Ward 2

John Giacomini, Ward 3

Marguerite Pridgen, Ward 3

Lystra Hinds, Ward 4

Maria Wilson, Ward 4

Barbara Lee, Ward 5

Grace Lewis, Ward 5

Hattie Pierce, Ward 5

Charles Hicks, Ward 6

Alice Love, Ward 6

Mary Taylor, Ward 7

Barbara Hair, Ward 8

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Millennials Listen Intently as Candidates Debate Health Care

Camara Stokes Hudson raised her arms in the air and clapped when Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the country should provide universal child care and universal pre-kindergarten, especially to help single, working mothers. Stokes Hudson, 24, who will attend law school at NYU this month, also heard and noticed three items in Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate that didn't receive as much discussion: race, the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and all the people of color candidates who didn't appear on stage.

August 11, 2019

Young people gathered at Halfsmoke in Northwest on Tuesday, July 30 to watch the first night of the second round of Democratic debates with members of #BlackYouthVote. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

By William J. Ford

Camara Stokes Hudson raised her arms in the air and clapped when Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said the country should provide universal child care and universal pre-kindergarten, especially to help single, working mothers.

Stokes Hudson, 24, who will attend law school at NYU this month, also heard and noticed three items in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate that didn’t receive as much discussion: race, the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Michigan, and all the people of color candidates who didn’t appear on stage.

“This is one of the most diverse, presidential Democratic fields we’ve ever had. It would’ve been nice to see that diversity across the stage on both nights,” said Stokes Hudson, who graduated in 2013 from The School Without Walls High School in Northeast. “I didn’t understand the small portion of race discussed and to not talk about Flint [more] when the debates are in Detroit and in the same state.”

Stokes Hudson and other young adults with Black Youth Vote! hosted a debate watch party at Halfsmoke in Northwest on Tuesday, July 30 — the first of two nights for Round Two of the Democratic presidential debates, this time held not in Miami but Motown. The coalition of individuals ages 18 to 35 seeks to increase civic engagement and voter participation as part of a program managed by the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

Other Black Youth Vote! groups held watch parties in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Those who came to the restaurant listened and watched the exchanges between the moderate and progressive candidates for the two hour-debates televised on CNN. Approximately 25 people seek the Democratic nomination with the winner more than likely to face Republican President Donald Trump in next year’s general election.

Besides Warren, the other nine candidates featured author Marianne Williamson; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont; Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Reps. John Delaney of Maryland and Beto O’Rourke of Texas; and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

A few feisty moments came when Sanders responded to a question about union members who may prefer to keep their current health insurance versus Medicare for All plan.

When Sanders said the plan will be better, Ryan responded “You don’t know that, Bernie.”

“I do know, I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders said.

Williamson, the first candidate to talk about reparations, responded to a question about it Tuesday.

“We need to recognize, when it comes to the economic gap between Blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with,” she said. “That great injustice has had to do with the fact that there were 250 years of slavery followed by another 100 years of domestic terrorism.”

Several of those at the debate watch party such as Karrine Williams, who graduated last year from Temple University in Philadelphia, said it’s still too early to choose a particular candidate. When asked if any of the candidates’ statements stood, she said, “not really.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s debate highlighted the higher profile candidates that included former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Michael Bennet of Colorado; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; former President Barack Obama official Julián Castro; and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Although Rep. Eric Swalwell of California participated in the first round of debates in June, he has since dropped out of the race.

The five other candidates — former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel; Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts; Wayne Messam, mayor of Miramar, Florida; Joe Sestak, a retired Navy admiral; and billionaire Tom Steyer — didn’t qualify because they needed 65,000 donors to their campaigns, or did not obtain at least 1 percent in three polls recognized as legitimate by the Democratic National Committee.

The two days of debates held in Detroit came a week after the NAACP hosted its annual convention there as well where delegates voted on a resolution for the House to call for Trump’s impeachment.

Jaedon Mason, 20, said Trump’s presidency has produced plenty of emotion from both critics and supporters.

“It’s made politics more mainstream — something I’ve never seen before,” said Mason, a rising junior at American University in Northwest.

“There’s a quote from one of my favorite shows, ‘The West Wing’ — “Government should be a place where people come together.” This idea that we are disenfranchised by our government is bad and … a legitimate fear that people have. One of the best ways to combat that is to participate and to vote.”

This post originally appeared in The Washington Informer.

Meet AAMLO’s New Curator

Members of the community were invited to meet the new chief curator of Oakland's African American Museum Library on July 20. Bamidele Agbasegbe Demerson actually began liis tenure in May and is very interested in sharing new initiatives in progress and learning from the community regarding AAM- LO's growth.

August 11, 2019

By Oakland Post

Members of the community were invited to meet the new chief curator of Oakland’s African American Museum Library on July 20.

Bamidele Agbasegbe Demerson actually began liis tenure in May and is very interested in sharing new initiatives in progress and learning from the community regarding AAM- LO’s growth.

“I was excited when thinking about relocating to Oakland, a city so rich in î history of Black people building communities and shaping a culture of activism,” Demerson said in a statement.

“Certainly I hope that AAMLO through its continued development of exhibitions, expansion of archival collections, and acquisition of books — will east in relief the many local stories that are part of the national narratives of our quest for freedom, social justice and equality.”

The meet-and-greet took place at AAMLO, at 559 14th St., Oakland, CA P4612 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

The African American Museum and Library at Oakland is dedicated to the discovery, preservation, interpretation and sharing of historical and cultural experiences of African Americans in California and the West for present and fixture generations.

Current exhibits recall the life of Ruth Beckford, a dancer, poet and cultural activist who passed away in May of this year and Men of Valor, clay portraits of Marcus Garvey, Malcom X, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Barack Obama by sculptor Lawrence Buford.

This article originally appeared in Oakland Post.

Graphic Artist Georg Olden, the Black Man Who Designed a Postal Stamp

We've been breaking down barriers in just about industry you can think of. However, the graphic arts industry isn't an industry that comes to mind right away. However, while Chubby Checker was twisting thing up and Wilma Rudolph was slamming them over the net and Cassius Clay was knocking em' out, Georg Olden was putting the pen to the paper in art form.

August 11, 2019

Georg Olden with his design for the postage stamp commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation.

By Tamara Shiloh

We’ve been breaking down barriers in just about industry you can think of. However, the graphic arts industry isn’t an industry that comes to mind right away. However, while Chubby Checker was twisting thing up and Wilma Rudolph was slamming them over the net and Cassius Clay was knocking em’ out, Georg Olden was putting the pen to the paper in art form.

Georg Eliot Olden (yes without the e) was born in Birmingham, Ala., on No­vember 13, 1920. Georg was introduced to cartooning and art while attending the all Black Dunbar High School.

He attended Virginia State College but did not finish. Instead, he took a job at the Office of Strategic Services (now the CIA) as a graphic designer. During this time, he also published cartoons in the National CIO News, The New Yorker and Esquire.

Georg said he removed the “e” from his name so that he would be noticed by magazine editors.

After World War II ended in 1945, Georg’s supervisor recommended him to the vice president of the CBS TV division and at the age of 24 he became the head art director for and one of the first African Americans to work in the newly evolv­ing television industry.

Soon after joining CBS, he was also invited to attend the San Francisco confer­ence that eventually led to the formation of the United Nations.

He was named the of­ficial graphic designer for what would be the U.N. In­ternational Secretariat.

In 1960, he joined BBDO, one of the largest advertis­ing agencies in the nation. In 1963 he left BBDO to join McCann-Erickson, another major advertising agency.

It was here where he became the first African American to design a com­memorative postage stamp for the U.S. Post Office. His stamp was a tribute to the Emancipation Procla­mation at its 100th anniver­sary.

In 1970, Olden was laid off by McCann-Erickson. Georg claimed that his fir­ing was racially motivated to prevent him from ac­quiring a senior executive status. The discrimination case failed. As it turns out, of the 21 people who were let go, 20 of them were white.

Georg then decided to reach out to the Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed a class-action lawsuit against McCann Erickson in U.S. District Court in New York.

These events caused many personal issues for Georg. By 1972, he had separated from his second wife and moved to South­ern California to start his own company.

He lived with his 28-year-old German girl­friend, Irene “Maya” Mikolajczyk. Around this time, Georg made his di­rectorial debut directing an episode of ‘The Mod Squad.’

On January 25, 1975, just days before the class-action suit was set to go to trial, Mikolajczyk shot and killed Georg in possible self-defense.

Having a strong case, she pleaded not guilty, was released on $1,000 bail and acquitted of the charge on May 14, 1975.

This article originally appeared in the Oakland Post

S.B. SBCUSD New School Initiatives

Laptops available with free internet for local students to take home is not a secret, but it might as well be. Many parents are still not aware that they can get Chromebooks and free hotspot hookup for their students at San Bernardino City Unified School District just for the asking.

August 10, 2019

Photo by: precinctreporter.com
Photo by: precinctreporter.com

By Dianne Anderson

Laptops available with free internet for local students to take home is not a secret, but it might as well be.

Many parents are still not aware that they can get Chromebooks and free hotspot hookup for their students at San Bernardino City Unified School District just for the asking.

It’s one of several ways the district is helping parents help their students make the grade this coming school year.  Parents can also look forward to two new initiatives, one for literacy, and the other for free breakfast and lunch to give kids the energy they need to focus.

Tasha Doizan, SBCUSD director of Elementary Instruction, said the district’s literacy community task force starts this Fall to build momentum around reading, and outreach to the community.

“We offer many ways to get books in the hands of our students through the schools, community partners and our district Chromebook initiative in which many schools have digital libraries,” she said.

Doizan said they want to especially reach students by third grade, a critical time when young minds are at risk of falling behind.

The good news is that students of all ages easily embrace technology, she said.  The district’s literacy and Chromebook initiative use the love of apps to help students with the love of reading.

With laptops, they can download fun educational apps, and all the free books they can read online.

“Families in the district can come and get a Chromebook with no charge, and they also get wi-fi access,” Doizan said. “Our families can take advantage of that, and have a Chromebook checked out so students can do their homework.”

Some students still enjoy turning actual pages, and parents are also welcome to start accounts to check out books at their school libraries, which is important for families that lack transportation to get to larger libraries.

Doizan, a past principal at Arrowhead Elementary School and Emmerton Elementary, said she is excited to bring the community together around literacy.

Kindergarten through third grade also represents an important time to get parents involved in reading with their children. “We have a district-wide back to school night in August, but you can never get the word out too much,” she said. “We want parents to know that resources are available to them.”

Also new this school year is free breakfast, lunch, snack and sometimes dinner for all students.

Jason Evylnn, assistant director of SBCUSD Nutrition Services, said 92% of the district’s students qualify under free or reduced status, which means that they exceed the required 62.5 threshold, and all the district’s students now eat for free.

When they first started four years ago, he said 50 school sites qualified, and last year, 67 schools qualified.  For 2019, every school at their 84 locations qualifies for breakfast, lunch and free snack.

Initially, they had six previous snack sites that are now converted to 22 supper sites. Students enrolled at select school sites and enrolled in the after school program can get a full dinner meal.  Some sites have up to 200 participating students, and he said getting food to students is a major part of learning.

Over the years, he’s attended several seminars showing the link between nutrition and brain activity. He said lack of concentration leads to behavioral issues. “Kids that don’t eat breakfast start getting hungry and they can’t focus,” he said.  “There have been cases where some kids were labeled as bad kids. They weren’t bad, they were just hungry kids.”

The district was dealing with a high level of classroom disruption, and decided to step up nutrition services and trainings. At all of their staff trainings, Evlynn highlights the need to get all students sufficiently fed so they can concentrate on their studies instead of their next meal.

“The one kid you think is misbehaving, even if you pull him aside and feed him, you’re going to see a behavior change,” he said

Students can also look forward to a somewhat sophisticated menu under Evylnn, a certified classically trained chef, who studied at Le Cordon Bleu. He takes pride that about 65 percent of their menu is scratch-made.

“We make all of our sauces, chili, spaghetti turkey gravy that we make here are from scratch, he said, adding that to his knowledge, the district has the only kitchen with a central chill facility in the Inland Empire. Their building is 63,000 square feet.

While the kids always love packaged foods, like pizza and chicken nuggets, he said the district’s packaged food is better than anything off the shelf.

“We get the same name brands as the grocery store, but we’re like 400% healthier, when it comes to calorie sodium level and sugar,” he said.

For many of the kids, he said the only real meal they get in a day is from school.

“On nights and weekends, they’re struggling to find food. That’s why we try to feed everyone we can,” he said.

This article originally appeared in The Precinct Reporter News Group.

