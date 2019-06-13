fbpx
Connect with us

Atlanta Voice Entertainment Real Estate

Marvel fans can stay in Iron Man’s cabin outside Atlanta
Advertisement

#NNPA BlackPress 2019 NNPA DTU Journalism Fellowship Atlanta Voice AutoNetwork on BlackPressUSA Black History Cars Chicago Crusader Community Featured HBCU Houston Forward Times National News NNPA Newswire Stacey M. Brown Washington Informer

Chevrolet Gives HBCU Students an Opportunity to ‘Discover the Unexpected’

Atlanta Voice Business Sports

Jarrett says the right things at Falcons minicamp

Atlanta Voice Business Economy

Invesco to expand its global headquarters in Atlanta

Atlanta Voice Transportation Travel

Atlanta transit agency proposes timeline for big projects

#NNPA BlackPress Atlanta Voice Featured Government Health National Politics

Abrams to go to Hollywood as fears grow over GA abortion ban

Atlanta Voice Sports

Josef Martinez scores twice, Atlanta wins once again

Atlanta Voice Entertainment Family

Celebrity wife talks life as a Black Hollywood couple

Atlanta Voice Entertainment Television

Single fatherhood pushed ‘The Chi’ star Curtiss Cook to achieve acting goals

Atlanta Voice Books Entertainment

Black writer promotes diversity in the comic book industry

Atlanta Voice

Marvel fans can stay in Iron Man’s cabin outside Atlanta

ATLANTA VOICE — Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they’re willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night. WSB-TV reports the cabin where Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, lived during the “Avengers: Endgame” film was listed for rent on Airbnb.

Published

5 hours ago

on

Iron Man (Photo: Marvel / Paramount)

By The Atlanta Voice

Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they’re willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night.

WSB-TV reports the cabin where Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, lived during the “Avengers: Endgame” film was listed for rent on Airbnb.

The three-bedroom cabin is located on a lake in Fairburn, about 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta. It’s listed at around $800 per night.

Marvel has not confirmed whether the property listed is the same as the one where Robert Downey Jr.’s character stayed.

This article originally appeared in the Atlanta Voice

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: