Martin Lawrence Brings Star Power to Jax Stage

By Jacksonville Free Press

Hollywood heavyweight Martin Lawrence returned to his stand up roots for the LIT AF comedy tour held last weekend at the Jacksonville Memorial Arena. The “Bad Boys” actor assembled the some of the hottest names in comedy and hit the road with a 16-date arena tour.

The actor/comedian hosted the show as master of ceremonies taking it back to his “Def Comedy Jam” days. The revolving line-up includes the likes of SNL alumnus and Jay Z impersonator Jay Pharaoh, Curb Your Enthusiasm’s J.B. Smoove, Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Deon Cole, Bruce Bruce and Benji Brown. Thousands of fans filled the stadium to laugh and relive Lawrence’s contributions to comedy, TV and movies.

This article originally appeared the Jacksonville Free Press.