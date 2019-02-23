Mardi Gras Season 2019 Kicks Off

By Kichea S. Burt

To kick-start the 2019 season, the satire of Mardi Gras was displayed by New Orleans walking parades made up of mini Krewes from several neighborhoods within the city.

One of them, ‘tit Rex, included micro floats. This past weekend in NOLA we managed to catch four walking parades: Krewe Du Vieux, Krewe Boheme, Krewe Delusion and ‘tit Rex., all in the Mariginy/Bywater areas.

As always, when it’s Mardi Gras season, find highlights here in Data News Weekly.

This article originally appeared in the New Orleans Data News Weekly.

