March 10th is Harriet Tubman Day – Nine Fast Facts about Harriet Tubman

March 10, 2019 writer01 Black History, San Diego Voice 0
Harriet Tubman
Harriet Tubman

By Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

  1. Her birth name was Araminta Harriet Ross. In 1844 she married a free black man named John Tubman, and changed her name to Harriet.
  2. She was born around 1822, in Dorchester County, Maryland, a town 100 miles from Baltimore.
  3. Tubman escaped from slavery via the Underground Railroad and traveled 90 miles to Philadelphia. “When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person. There was such a glory over everything; the sun came like gold through the trees, and over the fields, and I felt like I was in Heaven,” she is quoted as saying.
  4. She is known as the ‘Moses of Her People.’”
  5. She rescued her 70 year old parents from slavery.
  6. Over an 11 year period, Tubman freed 0ver 80 slaves from Maryland into Canada.
  7. She is recognized as the first black woman to serve in the US military. In the Civil War, Tubman served as a soldier, spy, and nurse. She was laid to rest with military honors.
  8. In June of 1863, she and Colonel James Montgomery led an attack on plantations along the Combahee River in South Carolina, rescuing more than 700 slaves.
  9. New York Senator William Seward sold his Auburn, New York house to Harriet Tubman in 1859, and it became her base of operations where she established the Tubman Home for the Aged in 1908.
Advertisements

Related Articles

Celebrating Dance w/ Gregory Hines. (Official Picture from Stamp News Now)
Black History

Black Heritage Stamp News Now

February 10, 2019 dptstaff Black History, Dallas Post Tribune, National, News 0

DALLAS POST TRIBUNE — On January 28, 2019, the United States Postal System (USPS) unveiled the 42nd consecutive Black Heritage Stamp in New York. […read more]

Advertisements
Veronica Simmonsmichronicleonline.com
Business

Metro-Detroit Interior Decorator Wins International Design Award

October 14, 2018 AJ Williams Michigan Chronicle City.Life.Style Editor Business, Fashion, Michigan Chronicle 0

MICHIGAN CHRONICLE — Detroit-area Simmons + Co. Design celebrates a win in Decorating Den Interiors 34th Annual Dream Room Contest. […read more]

Advertisements
Press Room

Wells Fargo Promotes African American History through Art as The Kinsey Collection Exhibition Moves to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

September 17, 2013 Kyle Yeldell Press Room Comments Off on Wells Fargo Promotes African American History through Art as The Kinsey Collection Exhibition Moves to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

    Media Contacts:     Samantha McCoy MissionKey Communications samantha@missionkeycomunications.com 443-574-4138 Michael McCoy Wells Fargo michael.mccoy@wellsfargo.com 202-303-3029 Wells Fargo Promotes African American History through Art as The Kinsey Collection Exhibition Moves to the Reginald F. Lewis Museum   National art tour honoring the 150th Anniversary Read More

Advertisements

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.