March 10th is Harriet Tubman Day – Nine Fast Facts about Harriet Tubman

By Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Her birth name was Araminta Harriet Ross. In 1844 she married a free black man named John Tubman, and changed her name to Harriet.

She was born around 1822, in Dorchester County, Maryland, a town 100 miles from Baltimore.

Tubman escaped from slavery via the Underground Railroad and traveled 90 miles to Philadelphia. “When I found I had crossed that line, I looked at my hands to see if I was the same person. There was such a glory over everything; the sun came like gold through the trees, and over the fields, and I felt like I was in Heaven,” she is quoted as saying.

She is known as the ‘Moses of Her People.’”

She rescued her 70 year old parents from slavery.

Over an 11 year period, Tubman freed 0ver 80 slaves from Maryland into Canada.

She is recognized as the first black woman to serve in the US military. In the Civil War, Tubman served as a soldier, spy, and nurse. She was laid to rest with military honors.

In June of 1863, she and Colonel James Montgomery led an attack on plantations along the Combahee River in South Carolina, rescuing more than 700 slaves.